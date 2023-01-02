ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOP

Odom leads Howard against Delaware State after 22-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (1-12) at Howard Bison (7-9) BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Shy Odom scored 22 points in Howard's 80-76 loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Bison are 4-2 in home games. Howard is sixth in the MEAC with 12.8 assists per game...
DOVER, DE
WTOP

Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind, posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7, but does follow a greater trend.
LAS VEGAS, NV

