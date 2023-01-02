Read full article on original website
Creighton's Duncan McGuire, Duke's Michelle Cooper win Hermann Trophy
Creighton forward Duncan McGuire and Duke striker Michelle Cooper were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players.
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
TCU-Georgia: Sights and scene from College Football Playoff
Trying to win it all, the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs meet Monday night in Los Angeles.
NC A&T officially announces football coach
NC A&T announces Vincent Brown as head coach, confirming news previously reported by HBCU Gameday. The post NC A&T officially announces football coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Odom leads Howard against Delaware State after 22-point outing
Delaware State Hornets (1-12) at Howard Bison (7-9) BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Shy Odom scored 22 points in Howard’s 80-76 loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Bison are 4-2 in home games. Howard is sixth in the MEAC with 12.8 assists per game...
Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind, posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7, but does follow a greater trend.
