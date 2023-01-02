ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Rookie’ Fans Still Believe 1 Character Was Working With Rosalind in Season 5

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

One of the best storylines on ABC ‘s The Rookie revolves around Rosalind Dyer , a female serial killer. The two-parter in season 2, where Rosalind’s protégé Caleb Wright kidnapped Lucy Chen, is among the most well-done episodes the show has ever produced. And even though Rosalind’s time on the show came to an end in The Rookie Season 5, some fans think she’s not done terrorizing Lucy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VK6vI_0k0blKq400
Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Rosalind Dyer seemingly died in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Following her failure to kill Lucy in The Rookie Season 2, Rosalind appeared twice before returning for a bigger story in season 5.

Rosalind showed up to court in the premiere to stand trial for the crimes committed by Caleb. However, her attorney, who greatly admired Rosalind, helped her escape. While on the run from the police, Rosalind killed her attorney’s parents in exchange for aiding in her escape. And at the end of episode 1, Lucy found her boyfriend, Chris Sanford, bleeding out on her couch. Rosalind had slit his wrists.

Chris survived but was haunted by his traumatic experience. He joined an online group of sleuths trying to catch Rosalind, and at one point, he became obsessed. Lucy realized that one person in the group was Rosalind, but she evaded the police again by the end of the episode.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, Rosalind returned to Los Angeles and, with the help of another protégé, set a trap for John Nolan’s girlfriend, Bailey Nune . At Rosalind’s request, Nolan went to her without alerting his colleagues. He believed that once he turned himself over to her, she would let Bailey go. However, the killer had one last request — for Nolan to kill her in cold blood.

Nolan couldn’t do it, but the police ended up saving Bailey anyway, and Rosalind’s protégé shot her in the head. But will this truly be the last we see of Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie ?

Some fans are convinced Rosalind is alive, and Chris is working with her

A group of The Rookie fans believes that Rosalind faked her death, and we also think she is alive. Her end was anticlimactic, and the mention of body doubles and disguises on The Rookie: Feds is enough to convince us that Rosalind will return in The Rookie Season 5.

But some viewers think Chris might have been and is still working with Rosalind. They point toward him humming “Dream A Little Dream of Me” in season 4 as proof of nefarious behavior.

One Reddit user wrote, “I still feel that Chris was somehow in cahoots with Rosalind. But that’s just me never trusting anyone when there’s a character like Rosalind with so many secret followers.”

“I think he helped Rosalind too!” a fan agreed. “Doesn’t it seem pretty damn strange that a woman so well versed in murder couldn’t get the job done with Chris? She LOVED torture. I feel like she would have made that scene entirely more horrific for the most impact on Lucy when she found him. Leaving him on the couch with slit wrists just wasn’t her style. I bet once Chris realizes he got dumped for Tim, we will see his dark side come out.”

Someone else commented, “I’m actually hoping for a storyline like this, where Chris is back, and it is revealed he is an acolyte of Rosalind’s. I can’t be the only one who wants to see the three actors handle this.”

Only time will tell if Rosalind is alive and Chris is another one of her protégés. But we doubt his breakup with Lucy is the last we see of Chris in The Rookie Season 5.

Related

‘The Rookie’ Showrunner Reveals the Next Episodes Won’t Be ‘Easy’ for Tim and Lucy

When does ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return?

The Rookie Season 5 is currently on its winter break, but it will soon return with episode 10, “The List,” when it moves to Tuesdays in 2023.

The synopsis for “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

The Rookie Season 5 resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest

Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9

"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money

Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
GENOA CITY, WI
Looper

Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8

The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show

Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

256K+
Followers
124K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy