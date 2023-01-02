‘The Rookie’ Fans Still Believe 1 Character Was Working With Rosalind in Season 5

One of the best storylines on ABC ‘s The Rookie revolves around Rosalind Dyer , a female serial killer. The two-parter in season 2, where Rosalind’s protégé Caleb Wright kidnapped Lucy Chen, is among the most well-done episodes the show has ever produced. And even though Rosalind’s time on the show came to an end in The Rookie Season 5, some fans think she’s not done terrorizing Lucy.

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Rosalind Dyer seemingly died in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Following her failure to kill Lucy in The Rookie Season 2, Rosalind appeared twice before returning for a bigger story in season 5.

Rosalind showed up to court in the premiere to stand trial for the crimes committed by Caleb. However, her attorney, who greatly admired Rosalind, helped her escape. While on the run from the police, Rosalind killed her attorney’s parents in exchange for aiding in her escape. And at the end of episode 1, Lucy found her boyfriend, Chris Sanford, bleeding out on her couch. Rosalind had slit his wrists.

Chris survived but was haunted by his traumatic experience. He joined an online group of sleuths trying to catch Rosalind, and at one point, he became obsessed. Lucy realized that one person in the group was Rosalind, but she evaded the police again by the end of the episode.

In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, Rosalind returned to Los Angeles and, with the help of another protégé, set a trap for John Nolan’s girlfriend, Bailey Nune . At Rosalind’s request, Nolan went to her without alerting his colleagues. He believed that once he turned himself over to her, she would let Bailey go. However, the killer had one last request — for Nolan to kill her in cold blood.

Nolan couldn’t do it, but the police ended up saving Bailey anyway, and Rosalind’s protégé shot her in the head. But will this truly be the last we see of Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie ?

Some fans are convinced Rosalind is alive, and Chris is working with her

A group of The Rookie fans believes that Rosalind faked her death, and we also think she is alive. Her end was anticlimactic, and the mention of body doubles and disguises on The Rookie: Feds is enough to convince us that Rosalind will return in The Rookie Season 5.

But some viewers think Chris might have been and is still working with Rosalind. They point toward him humming “Dream A Little Dream of Me” in season 4 as proof of nefarious behavior.

One Reddit user wrote, “I still feel that Chris was somehow in cahoots with Rosalind. But that’s just me never trusting anyone when there’s a character like Rosalind with so many secret followers.”

“I think he helped Rosalind too!” a fan agreed. “Doesn’t it seem pretty damn strange that a woman so well versed in murder couldn’t get the job done with Chris? She LOVED torture. I feel like she would have made that scene entirely more horrific for the most impact on Lucy when she found him. Leaving him on the couch with slit wrists just wasn’t her style. I bet once Chris realizes he got dumped for Tim, we will see his dark side come out.”

Someone else commented, “I’m actually hoping for a storyline like this, where Chris is back, and it is revealed he is an acolyte of Rosalind’s. I can’t be the only one who wants to see the three actors handle this.”

Only time will tell if Rosalind is alive and Chris is another one of her protégés. But we doubt his breakup with Lucy is the last we see of Chris in The Rookie Season 5.

When does ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return?

The Rookie Season 5 is currently on its winter break, but it will soon return with episode 10, “The List,” when it moves to Tuesdays in 2023.

The synopsis for “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

The Rookie Season 5 resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.