Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PennLive.com
4 top-20 bouts on tap for Penn State in Friday night wrestling showdown at Wisconsin
It’s “On (to) Wisconsin” on Friday night for Penn State. How many times the top-ranked Nittany Lion wrestlers hear that fight song at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison will depend on how many bouts the 13th-ranked Badgers (6-1/0-0) can win during the 9 p.m. match set for the Big Ten Network.
Penn State OT Drew Shelton filled in for Olu Fashanu as a true freshman. Now, he’s ready for 2023
Some players get called into their coach’s office. Some get a text or a phone call. Some remember where they were and how they got the news that they were receiving their first career start. But Penn State tackle Drew Shelton isn’t one of those people. Shelton couldn’t...
PennLive.com
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
PennLive.com
Why Penn State TE Theo Johnson is ‘leaning toward’ returning in 2023
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State’s equipment truck inched its way down the tunnel. Water from the stands above spilled onto the cement below. The rain-soaked Nittany Lion party was just about ready to move from the Rose Bowl to the team hotel. But tucked behind that truck, leaning...
PennLive.com
‘I can go make something with myself’: Milton Hershey’s Michael Blidi sees recruitment heat up with visit to Cincinnati
Milton Hershey junior pass rusher Michael Blidi didn’t know what to expect when he got the text from Abilene Christian defensive line coach Dan Walo this October to give them a call. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But when he got off...
‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind
Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
PennLive.com
Carlisle wrestlers focus on finishing to storm past Northern in Mid-Penn Keystone showdown
Carlisle wrestlers kicked off their third season in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division with their 15th consecutive division win, and they did it with a commitment to wrestle six full minutes. The Thundering Herd jumped out to leads of 27-0 and 30-5 seemingly in the blink of an eye, but several of those early bouts were very much in question before Herd wrestlers took control.
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 6, 2023
Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cedar Cliff girls basketball posts victory over Mifflin County in Keystone Division clash
The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team opened up a large halftime lead and went on to post a 60-19 decision Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. Sydney Weyant and Olivia Jones scored 13 points for the Colts and Taylor Ferraro added 11 more. Thanks for visiting PennLive....
Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
PennLive.com
Juniata girls basketball gets by East Juniata in overtime
The Juniata girls basketball team posted a 38-32 overtime victory over East Juniata Thursday night. Ava Shearer scored 16 points and Mariska Beward added 10 for Juniata.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
webbweekly.com
Bobbie Jo Hunsinger, 44
Bobbie Jo Hunsinger, 44, of Lock Haven, passed away Friday, December 24, 2022 at her home. Born September 22, 1978, she was the daughter of the late John W. Hunsinger and Mary McKinney. Bobbie Jo attended Jersey Shore Area Schools until her family relocated to South Carolina where she graduated...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PennLive.com
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
abc27.com
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
PennLive.com
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Pa. woman gets 14-day jail sentence for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Lycoming County woman who twice breached the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison followed by two years’ probation. District of Columbia federal Judge Reggie B. Walton on Thursday rejected a defense plea for probation for Tammy A. Bronsburg, 51, of Williamsport.
PennLive.com
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
PennLive.com
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
Comments / 0