Carlisle wrestlers kicked off their third season in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division with their 15th consecutive division win, and they did it with a commitment to wrestle six full minutes. The Thundering Herd jumped out to leads of 27-0 and 30-5 seemingly in the blink of an eye, but several of those early bouts were very much in question before Herd wrestlers took control.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO