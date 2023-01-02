ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle wrestlers focus on finishing to storm past Northern in Mid-Penn Keystone showdown

Carlisle wrestlers kicked off their third season in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division with their 15th consecutive division win, and they did it with a commitment to wrestle six full minutes. The Thundering Herd jumped out to leads of 27-0 and 30-5 seemingly in the blink of an eye, but several of those early bouts were very much in question before Herd wrestlers took control.
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Bobbie Jo Hunsinger, 44

Bobbie Jo Hunsinger, 44, of Lock Haven, passed away Friday, December 24, 2022 at her home. Born September 22, 1978, she was the daughter of the late John W. Hunsinger and Mary McKinney. Bobbie Jo attended Jersey Shore Area Schools until her family relocated to South Carolina where she graduated...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery

When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant

Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

