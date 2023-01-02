Read full article on original website
WTOP
Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville. It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.
Former Loudoun Co. schools superintendent files motion to have charges dismissed
Former Loudoun County, Virginia, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one calling for all charges against him to be dismissed. Ziegler, who the school system fired in December, was indicted by a special grand jury and charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
2 teens charged with carjacking ride-hail driver in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested two teen boys in connection with an armed carjacking of a ride-hailing driver Monday night. The two Landover residents, ages 16 and 17, were charged as adults with armed carjacking and firearm-related offenses. Officers were called to the 1500 block of...
Potomac man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Bethesda armed carjacking
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for his role in a June 2022 armed carjacking at a parking garage in Bethesda, Maryland. Herbert Randall, of Potomac, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Tuesday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman.
Jury finds daughter of former Cabinet official guilty in fatal stabbing of Maryland man
A Maryland jury found the daughter of a former director of national intelligence guilty in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery County man. Sophia Negroponte, 29, of D.C., was found guilty of second-degree murder nearly two years after the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda. Negroponte is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, and she faces up to 40 years in prison.
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
Driver in crash that injured students on Stafford Co. school bus charged with reckless driving
A Virginia man has been arrested on a charge of reckless driving following a crash that flipped a Stafford County school bus and sent students to the hospital. Michael Kingham, 30, of Stafford, faces charges of reckless driving for a crash that happened on Dec. 16 on the 1300 block of Brooke Road.
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Crimson Coward brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Woodbridge, more to come
California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming soon. Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken, that comes with options for various heat levels. The Woodbridge franchise-owned location will be is sixth location, with others in California and Texas.
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law.
Recent warm stretch sets DC record
The five-day warm streak has become the earliest stretch of 60-degree temperatures in D.C. — and now a dash of light snow is in the forecast. While the D.C. area prepares for the first snowfall of the season late this weekend, the recent warm stretch has officially gone into the record books.
Prince George’s Co. Schools CEO Goldson to retire at end of school year
The CEO for the public schools system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. In a video statement, Monica Goldson said after discussions with her family, she plans to move to “her next journey in life: retirement” after a 32-year career with the school system.
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
Arlington Co. moves to renewable energy to fuel government buildings
Going to renewable energy can be expensive upfront. Ask Arlington County, Virginia, which is now operating its county-owned buildings, streetlights and even its traffic signals off the grid. Just like a New Year’s resolution, it started with a goal and then Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said came the...
