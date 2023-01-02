ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville. It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Former Loudoun Co. schools superintendent files motion to have charges dismissed

Former Loudoun County, Virginia, schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler filed four motions Thursday, including one calling for all charges against him to be dismissed. Ziegler, who the school system fired in December, was indicted by a special grand jury and charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November. It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.
BETHESDA, MD
Potomac man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Bethesda armed carjacking

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for his role in a June 2022 armed carjacking at a parking garage in Bethesda, Maryland. Herbert Randall, of Potomac, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Tuesday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman.
BETHESDA, MD
Jury finds daughter of former Cabinet official guilty in fatal stabbing of Maryland man

A Maryland jury found the daughter of a former director of national intelligence guilty in the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery County man. Sophia Negroponte, 29, of D.C., was found guilty of second-degree murder nearly two years after the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda. Negroponte is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, and she faces up to 40 years in prison.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?

Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
Crimson Coward brings Nashville Hot Chicken to Woodbridge, more to come

California-based Crimson Coward will open its first East Coast restaurant in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Jan. 9, with many other D.C.-area locations coming soon. Crimson Coward serves its take on Nashville Hot Chicken, that comes with options for various heat levels. The Woodbridge franchise-owned location will be is sixth location, with others in California and Texas.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Attorney general announces Thomas Jefferson high school investigations

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law.
VIRGINIA STATE
Recent warm stretch sets DC record

The five-day warm streak has become the earliest stretch of 60-degree temperatures in D.C. — and now a dash of light snow is in the forecast. While the D.C. area prepares for the first snowfall of the season late this weekend, the recent warm stretch has officially gone into the record books.
WASHINGTON, DC
Arlington Co. moves to renewable energy to fuel government buildings

Going to renewable energy can be expensive upfront. Ask Arlington County, Virginia, which is now operating its county-owned buildings, streetlights and even its traffic signals off the grid. Just like a New Year’s resolution, it started with a goal and then Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said came the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

