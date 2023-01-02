Read full article on original website
Deborah Schaffer
4d ago
We waited for over a year for season 5 to split the season until summer is ridiculous
Reply(3)
9
John Davidson
4d ago
It’s absolutely frustrating. I am very upset by the summertime schedule it’s not fair I like a lot of the characters on there and to see so many of them gone maybe it’s time to just forget about them and not watch.
Reply(1)
2
Donn
2d ago
Love how they say date reveled and then never give the date
Reply(1)
7
