An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Shenandoah Automotive delivers socks to Sentara RMH Pediatrics Department
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH on Friday. His customers donated the items, and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. “It means a lot to give...
Route 720 bridge in Harrisonburg beginning to be dismantled
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT has begun work on a bridge located at Old Furnace Road and Smithfield Road. This work will cause some hiccups in traffic in Harrisonburg. The Route 720 Old Furnace Road-Smithfield Road bridge over Interstate 81 is being dismantled this week. This has caused some impact overnight on Interstate 81 but it’s all in an effort to replace the bridge with a newer one.
Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them. Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Everyone is human, everyone is going to have bad moments, bad days but the more we are doing well the better care we can offer care to other people,” April Hepler explained. Adagio House was founded in 2018, since then they have provided support...
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High over awards controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations that Thomas Jefferson High School, one of the top high schools in Northern Virginia, deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
COVID-19 and Flu numbers continue to rise in the Valley and Commonwealth
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The “tripledemic” was on the minds of many heading into the holiday season, as people spent the last few weeks gathered with family and friends who may now be getting sick. The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said they are seeing a rise in...
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s organizational meeting in Staunton, the Mayor and Vice Mayor were appointed for the new term, and Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned. According to a Facebook post by Andrea Oakes, she states the reason for resigning is “I recently learned that I will be a grandmother. I have always placed family first, and after over eighteen years of public service, it is time for me to devote my attention as a grandmother.”
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 5
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school basketball games on Thursday, January 5.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season often brings an increase in emergency service calls. In Harrisonburg, there was not much of an increase in total calls over the holidays but calls for fire and rescue service were up. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire...
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
