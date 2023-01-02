Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
Nearly 8 years after double homicide near Boynton, teen 'lookout' finally sentenced
WEST PALM BEACH ― A man who as a juvenile in 2015 was accused of acting as a lookout in the fatal shootings of two men near Boynton Beach has received a sentence of five years of probation in the incident. Reed Albertson pleaded guilty to one count of...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
cw34.com
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
WPBF News 25
Woman arrested in Martin Co. charged with two violent, random attacks
STUART, Fla. — A woman from Fort Pierce was arrested and charged with what investigators are calling two completely random attacks in Stuart. Calene Gabriel was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video of the first attack that...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
cw34.com
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
WPBF News 25
Death penalty waived for delivery driver who police say killed Boca Raton woman, non-jury trial set
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The former delivery driver accused ofbeating a Boca Raton woman to death and setting her on fire will not receive the death penalty. Jorge Dupre Lachazo appeared at the Palm Beach County Courthouse on Friday, where the prosecution and defense shared their new agreement with Judge Daliah Weiss.
cbs12.com
Police issue alert for missing, endangered 11-year-old student
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School district police are looking for a missing student. Jaliyah Williams, 11, hasn't been seen since Thursday morning when she showed up at her bus stop on the SE corner of E. 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive. She goes to JFK Middle School.
6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach
At least six people, including a West Palm Beach police officer, were injured in two separate crashes late Wednesday, authorities said.
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
WPBF News 25
2 homes damaged after a large debris fire in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a pile of debris caught fire in between two homes in Lantana. The fire broke up just before 10:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Date Palm Drive. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Multiple units with Palm Beach...
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
cw34.com
Homicide investigation underway after PBSO discovers body inside apartment
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A homicide investigation is now underway after sheriff's deputies made a grim discovering during a welfare check on Monday in unincorporated Delray Beach. Around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 2, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to an apartment on Nepsa Way....
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
