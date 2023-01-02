ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman arrested in Martin Co. charged with two violent, random attacks

STUART, Fla. — A woman from Fort Pierce was arrested and charged with what investigators are calling two completely random attacks in Stuart. Calene Gabriel was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video of the first attack that...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WPBF News 25

2 homes damaged after a large debris fire in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a pile of debris caught fire in between two homes in Lantana. The fire broke up just before 10:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Date Palm Drive. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Multiple units with Palm Beach...
LANTANA, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

