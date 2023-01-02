STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year brings New Year’s resolutions and while some people may choose to workout more, others may choose to drink less. Dry January is known as the trend of giving up alcohol for the first month of the year, but medical experts say to do it wisely. “I guess it would be kind of comparable to lent, where people give up something they like doing for a period of time,” said Paula Hensel, a nurse practitioner for the Family Health Center, part of Marshfield Clinic.

