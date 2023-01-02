Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade. Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos...
WSAW
Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting
SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property. The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later....
WSAW
Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
WSAW
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Stevens Point and area schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visited area schools in Stevens Point and Viroqua Thursday as they travel around Wisconsin on their statewide tour. Their visit to SPASH was focused on careers and technical education. Gov. Evers gave kudos to the high school...
WSAW
Dry January gives resolutioners a common way to cut back
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year brings New Year’s resolutions and while some people may choose to workout more, others may choose to drink less. Dry January is known as the trend of giving up alcohol for the first month of the year, but medical experts say to do it wisely. “I guess it would be kind of comparable to lent, where people give up something they like doing for a period of time,” said Paula Hensel, a nurse practitioner for the Family Health Center, part of Marshfield Clinic.
wiproud.com
Tomah Health Welcomes First Baby of 2023
TOMAH, Wis. – Tomah Health kicked off the New Year by welcoming its first baby Jan. 1. Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk are the proud parents of Angelin Pineda Martinez who arrived Jan. 1 at 11:53 p.m. weighing 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Monroe County police searching for missing woman
The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
WSAW
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have found the body of the missing man last seen in the Wisconsin Dells on New Year’s Eve. In an update Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department announced they have identified the body of 37-year-old Matthew Haas. He was found deceased in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.
WSAW
Monk Botanical Gardens to host luminary snowshoe walk on Thursday evening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is hosting a special luminary snowshoe walk on Thursday, Jan. 5. The luminary walk is the first of the season. Elise Schuler is the education and events manager at Monk Botanical Gardens. She said attendees don’t need to preregister, they can simply show up.
WSAW
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Winter weather advisory Tuesday for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Over 100K gallons of water used to fight fire at Portage dairy plant
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Portage Monday night. The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Brook Street. Heavy smoke and fire could be seen from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived. Crews from numerous nearby departments were called in...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
