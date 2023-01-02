ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks’ Julius Randle trying to keep up rhythm after ‘monster month’

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Julius Randle enjoyed a “monster month” for the Knicks, in Tom Thibodeau’s estimation.

The power forward averaged 28.3 points and 37.1 minutes in 15 December games, with the Knicks’ 9-6 record for the month featuring the highs of an eight-game winning streak and the lows of a five-game losing skid that was halted with Saturday’s win in Houston .

“Just locked-in, focused. Whatever my team needs to get it done,” Randle said after scoring 35 against the Rockets, his third time in four games with at least that many points. “Really just reading the defense, letting the game decide what I should and shouldn’t do, and just being patient out there.

“I’m in a pretty good rhythm,” he added, “but just trying to play the game the right way.”

For December, Randle shot 47.8 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from 3-point range and averaged 11.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists to raise his overall numbers for the season to 24.1 points, 9.7 boards and 3.8 dimes. He also averaged 24.1 points in 2020-21 when he was named to his first career All-Star team and won the league’s Most Improved Player award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054WUL_0k0bixe000
Julius Randle is preparing to maintain his All-Star level form in January.
Tim Heitman/Getty Images

“Yeah, he’s just had a monster month,” Thibodeau said. “We’re asking him to do a lot, too. He’s scoring, he’s passing, he’s rebounding. He’s playing big minutes, he’s handled it all.”

Randle, who said earlier on the trip that he’s focused more on the Knicks than on making the All-Star team again, also got to the free-throw line often against the Rockets, hitting 12 of 16, to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists with Jalen Brunson (hip) and RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) still sidelined.

“Julius was terrific,” Thibodeau added. “He got us to the bonus early, and we ended up getting a lot of free throws which allowed us to set our defense, too. So that was important. But I also thought he made a lot of good plays that got us into rhythm, got our team into rhythm.”

“He made a lot of good plays. When the double [teams] came, he was very unselfish.”

Brunson is questionable and Barrett remains out for the Knicks’ home game Monday against Phoenix. All-Star guard Devin Booker (groin) and forward Cameron Johnson (knee) are out for the Suns.

Obi Toppin (fractured fibula) said he’s “feeling good” and “doing more,” but the Knicks still have not given a timeframe for his return.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Matt Barnes: I had to stop NBA player and coach who wanted to ‘f–k up’ Skip Bayless

Matt Barnes claims he’s saved Skip Bayless from getting his a– whooped – twice. Barnes, the former NBA player who currently serves as an ESPN analyst and host of the “All The Smoke” podcast, took to his Instagram earlier this week with a video responding to Bayless for his controversial tweet about the Bengals-Bills game being postponed. The video now appears to have been deleted. In his video, Barnes said Bayless’ tweet was “blatant disrespect” to Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Barnes then claimed that an NBA player and a coach wanted “f–k Skip up” at...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

RJ Barrett reveals tendon popped out when his finger was lacerated

TORONTO – RJ Barrett’s index finger wasn’t just cut open last week in Dallas, but temporarily dislocated. Barrett said he received six stitches after his right index finger popped out and caused the laceration in the opening minutes of the Knicks’ overtime loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 27. “So my own [left] hand went into my other hand and my finger bent backwards and popped out of place, which caused the laceration. So yeah, that’s what happened,” Barrett, a Toronto native, said before missing his fifth straight game Friday against the Raptors in his hometown. “You always wanna play, definitely at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy