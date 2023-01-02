ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley

Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man …. Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police negotiate with barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley

Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley. Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas …. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday

Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-missing-woman-last-seen-tuesday/. Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/police-looking-for-missing-woman-last-seen-tuesday/. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition …. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.

Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police release photos of deadly New Year’s Day robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police released photos of a man they suspect was involved in a deadly robbery on New Year’s Day. On Jan. 1, police responded to a reported robbery, around 1:30 p.m., near the 4100 block of Spring Moutain Road. Arriving officers found a man suffering from injuries, apparently sustained during the incident, who, when explaining to the police what happened, collapsed and died, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Driver dead after crashing into pole in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A 32-year-old man is dead after losing control of his car on wet roads and crashing into a light pole in the south valley Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. east of Las Vegas Boulevard, on East Windmill Lane before Rancho Destino Road. Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Preparations underway for CES, what to expect

Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 5, 2023

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 5, 2023 5:20 p.m. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy