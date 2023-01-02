Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyStateline.com
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Accident with injuries, in Rockford
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays. If officials release any information, we will update this. Email us your photo, videos,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area. A police...
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed
What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
rockfordscanner.com
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian. Unknown if the vehicle stayed on scene. Avoid the area.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County
Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise
Reports Of Possible Shots Fired At A Local Highrise. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of 1000 block...
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
Vehicle Crashes After Police Chase in Illinois, Hits Woman Pumping Her Gas
A woman was sent to the hospital over New Years' Eve weekend after a vehicle that was fleeing from Rockford Police crashed into the gas pump where she was fueling up. According to a press release from the Rockford PD, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop last Friday (12/30) at N. Rockton and Auburn Street when the suspect(s) "fled at a high rate of speed."
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
WIFR
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
MyStateline.com
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin's body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, …. Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now,...
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery,. allegedly happened to...
rockfordscanner.com
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
WIFR
Freeport Police Department actively recruiting new officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle to both recruit and retain officers for law enforcement agencies across the nation, amid a shortage of staff and a lack of applicants. The Freeport Police Department is no exception to that, and it’s staff is finding ways to level out a competitive playing field when it comes to hiring people driven to serve and protect.
Comments / 1