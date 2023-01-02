Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a “major burglary spree” in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. “A little alarming,” Janine Truman said. Truman told 8 News Now that one of...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police negotiate with barricaded suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.
8newsnow.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A 32-year-old man is dead after losing control of his car on wet roads and crashing into a light pole in the south valley Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. east of Las Vegas Boulevard, on East Windmill Lane before Rancho Destino Road. Police...
8newsnow.com
Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley
Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man …. Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man...
8newsnow.com
Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley. Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas …. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the...
Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
‘Most-wanted’ suspect arrested with a hammer on RTC bus on NYE in Las Vegas
A woman who made the Metro police "10 Most Wanted" list in July was arrested on New Year's Eve after "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.
8newsnow.com
Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing woman last seen Tuesday.
Las Vegas man arrested for DUI week earlier stole bottle of wine, shot at convenience store employee: police
A man, accused of stealing a bottle of wine and then firing a gunshot at a convenience store employee, was arrested for DUI several days earlier, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police release photos of deadly New Year’s Day robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police released photos of a man they suspect was involved in a deadly robbery on New Year’s Day. On Jan. 1, police responded to a reported robbery, around 1:30 p.m., near the 4100 block of Spring Moutain Road. Arriving officers found a man suffering from injuries, apparently sustained during the incident, who, when explaining to the police what happened, collapsed and died, police said.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
8newsnow.com
What’s Cool At School? – The CCSD’s first electric school bus
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Clark County School District has it’s first electric school bus!. So maybe this report should be called “What’s Cool Getting You To School?”. The District says the average diesel fueled bus costs about $60 a day to operate. The electric bus? $10 a day.
Las Vegas judge’s charges to be dropped if she completes community service, counseling
Charges against a Las Vegas judge will be dropped if she completes community service and anger management counseling, a plea deal announced Thursday stipulated.
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans.
8newsnow.com
Preparations underway for CES, what to expect
Preparations underway for CES, what to expect
8newsnow.com
Police arrest man during armed standoff in SW valley neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police arrested an armed man in a southwest valley neighborhood during a standoff that lasted several hours. Police said the incident involved an armed suspect near the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, which is located between Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue. No...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Ex-boyfriend kills woman, then self at business complex near airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters a man and...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
