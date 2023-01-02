Read full article on original website
Harry B. Bleschke, 1948 – 2023
Harry B. Bleschke, 74, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away at his home on January 1, 2023. He was born in Berlin, Germany on March 29, 1948 to Burt Lake and Ursula Bleschke. Harry immigrated to the US in 1959 relocating to Cloverdale, Ohio. He was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and served a little over a year in Vietnam with the 2nd /47th Mech. Infantry. Harry married Phyllis Stilwill in 1971 and had two daughters, Tammy and Rhonda. In 1990 he married Linda Terwilleger and in 1996 he married Sandra Osborn.
Darold W. “Butch” Dimock, 1941 – 2022
Darold W. “Butch” Dimock, age 81 of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Defiance. He was born on September 19, 1941 to the late Charles and Florence (Yoh) Dimock in Dupont, Ohio. Butch worked for over 43 years at Johns Manville until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of Defiance Eagles #372 and Moose Lodge #2094. Butch will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
