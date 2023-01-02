Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction. Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after vehicle hits Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire crews were called to Garvey Street late Thursday night after reports of a car hitting a home. According to officials, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. One person was removed from the car and taken to an area hosptial with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright...
Car crash into Springfield home sends 1 to hospital Thursday night
A car crashed into a Springfield home on Thursday night, sending one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte. On Thursday at 11 p.m., Springfield firefighters were called to the scene of a car crashing into a residence on 260 Garvey Dr....
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
Springfield man arrested on Main Street for allegedly shooting gun
A suspect was arrested in connection with shooting a firearm on Main Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
One person taken to hospital after car crashes into home on Garvey Drive in Springfield
Springfield firefighters were called to Garvey Drive for a car that crashed into a house.
westernmassnews.com
Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
One injured in accidental shooting on Irving Street in West Springfield
One person was injured in a self-inflicted shooting in West Springfield Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday. Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.
westernmassnews.com
Man hospitalized after Cabot Street hit and run
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bicyclist was hit by a car in Holyoke Thursday night. We’ve learned crashes like these have been a concern across the Baystate for the past few years. A man was hit on the corner of Cabot and Canal Street and was taken to the hospital....
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police investigating hit-and-run on Cabot Street
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets around 7:50 p.m. When police arrived on-scene, they found a male on...
Bicyclist injured after hit and run accident in Holyoke
Holyoke police are investigating a hit and run accident at the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets Thursday.
Johnathan Letendre of Northampton died in Chesterfield around Christmas, authorities say
Authorities have confirmed the death of a Northampton man in Chesterfield last week, but details surrounding how he may have died remain guarded. Johnathan Letendre died Dec. 26 at a Chesterfield address on South Street, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. He was 27. With Letendre’s death under investigation,...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigate old explosive device in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham were called after a someone found an old explosive device while cleaning out a basement. Police say the explosive was removed by the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and was brought to an area near the town’s wastewater facility near the Chicopee River.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday night news update
Amanda Callahan has a look at your Friday morning news headlines. In this update, one person has died after a weekend shooting in Springfield, the Springfield Police Department continues to seek the public's help in finding 63-year-old Gary Belder, and a two-car accident in Southwick on New Years Eve in the area of College Highway has taken the life of one person. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke dry cleaner preparing to reopen after November fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke business, damaged by fire in November, is gearing up to reopen. General Cleaners is getting ready to reopen after a suspicious fire forced them to close their doors nearly two months ago. “From day one, we’ve been working very hard to get back up...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee. Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Three Kings celebration held in Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nueva Esperanza, Inc. held its 23rd annual Three Kings Day celebration in Holyoke. The event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke. It featured food, gifts, activities, and live performances. The event also served as an opportunity to learn more about Puerto Rican faith and traditions.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: January 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Feeding Hills, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Soapy Noble Carwash. The business, owned by Matt Auger, is located at 219 South Westfield Street. Auger has been trying to open the business since March but was delayed due to supply chain issues.
Comments / 0