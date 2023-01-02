ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Page Six

Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’

The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Channel 3000

‘M3GAN’ finds horror, laughs and satire in a little girl’s robot friend

Technology run amok and killer dolls (from “The Twilight Zone’s” Talking Tina to Chucky) are hardly new ideas, but “M3GAN” nevertheless finds a way to smartly add to the genre, with a crisp and funny horror tale made tastier because it’s set about 10 minutes in the future. For parents concerned about kids glued to screens, the prospect of a murderous android companion sounds like there but for the grace of Hasbro go I.
Reality Tea

Kristin Cavallari And Tyler Cameron Spotted Celebrating New Year’s Eve With Jason Tartick And Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her days as a high school flirt on Laguna Beach. Since her divorce from  former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2020, Kristin’s been spotted in the company of various reality show hotties. And on New Year’s Eve, she was seen getting cozy with one of Bachelorette Hannah […] The post Kristin Cavallari And Tyler Cameron Spotted Celebrating New Year’s Eve With Jason Tartick And Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”

Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane.  More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
