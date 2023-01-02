ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
People

First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed

"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday.  The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...
OCALA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center

BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Irving Sanchez III

ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Meet the new year babies born in 2023 at Florida hospitals

Several families in Florida had reason to celebrate 2023 beyond a new year beginning -- they welcomed new additions to their families. Here is a look at the first babies of 2023 born at Florida hospitals. Congratulations to all of the families!
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air. Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police union endorsement survey questions cause controversy

TAMPA, Fla. — A questionnaire from a Tampa police union is raising eyebrows because of some of the questions they’re asking political candidates hoping to get their endorsement. “They didn’t target any other race, they didn’t target any other ethnicity,” Yvette Lewis from the NAACP of Hillsborough County...
TAMPA, FL
wbrc.com

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

