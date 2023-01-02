Read full article on original website
Many survivors still struggling 100 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — It has been 100 days since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast with such ferocity whole neighborhoods were destroyed. Many survivors are still struggling and are left without a home. Charlotte Hinger was working at Sarasota Memorial Hospital when the Category 4 hurricane rolled through...
St. Pete Free Clinic expands program to feed more families
The St. Petersburg Free Clinic has expanded its food pantry and Fresh Sprouts Preschool Program to feed more families with the help of No Kid Hungry Florida.
Flag ceremony honors hundreds of local heroes across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol, hundreds of people and organizations in the Tampa Bay community were being honored as heroes. It was part of a moving flag ceremony, which had been postponed by Hurricane Ian, taking place...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed
"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday. The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...
Bay News 9
Several Bradenton apartment units destroyed by fire, Tarpon Springs prepares for Ephipany and expect scattered showers and storms
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east today. They end for most of us by midday, but Polk County may see some in the early afternoon. Get the full forecast here. Check your...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
The Weekly Challenger
Oral histories of erased Black cemeteries: Irving Sanchez III
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
fox35orlando.com
Meet the new year babies born in 2023 at Florida hospitals
Several families in Florida had reason to celebrate 2023 beyond a new year beginning -- they welcomed new additions to their families. Here is a look at the first babies of 2023 born at Florida hospitals. Congratulations to all of the families!
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air. Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.
Tampa police union endorsement survey questions cause controversy
TAMPA, Fla. — A questionnaire from a Tampa police union is raising eyebrows because of some of the questions they’re asking political candidates hoping to get their endorsement. “They didn’t target any other race, they didn’t target any other ethnicity,” Yvette Lewis from the NAACP of Hillsborough County...
wbrc.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains. During...
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
