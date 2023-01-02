Read full article on original website
Related
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem
Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Ric Flair Would Love To Be A Manager, But Believes It's Never Going To Happen
Ric Flair is open to being a manager. Flair wrestled in his advertised last match on July 31, 2022 when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Flair has served as a manager for Andrade in various non-AEW matches, and he would love to get involved as a manager for Andrade, or any number of guys, again.
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White
Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Josh Alexander On Becoming Longest-Reigning IMPACT World Champion: It Seems Like A Fever Dream
Josh Alexander discusses becoming the longest-reigning world champion in IMPACT Wrestling history. Alexander has become the face of IMPACT Wrestling in recent years. He won the X-Division Championship in 2021, and he invoked Option C to challenge Christian Cage for the World Championship at Bound For Glory. Though he beat Cage, his first crowning moment as the world champion was ruined when Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and beat him for the world title the same night. Alexander later regained the title by defeating Moose at IMPACT Rebellion 2022, and he has held the title ever since.
Miyu Yamashita Says TJPW Is Best For Her, But Wants 'Many Adventures Abroad'
Miyu Yamashita discusses her plans for 2023. Yamashita is the reigning EVE Champion and a former three-time Princess Of Princess Champion in Tokyo Joshi Pro. She is scheduled to challenge Athena for the ROH Women's Championship on January 21 at Prestige Wrestling. Speaking to Wrestling With Honor, Yamashita was asked...
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW
Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
NJPW New Year Dash!! 2023 Results (1/5): Kenny Omega Teams With Kazuchika Okada
New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds its New Year Dash!! 2023 event on January 5 from Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The event airs for free on NJPW World. The only bout official is Shingo Takagi vs. Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan vs. SHO to crown the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Champion. The rest of the card is a mystery and won't be known until entrances are made.
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
Ric Flair Says He Didn't Know Charlotte Was Returning, Left The Arena Before She Won The Title
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to the promotion, challenging Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title. Rousey agreed to put the title on the line, and Flair was victorious in the bout, making her a 14-time women's champion. Ric Flair, Charlotte's...
Darby Allin To Defend AEW TNT Title Against Mike Bennett On 1/6 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
Bayley, Tamina, Dax Harwood, More React To Mercedes Mone NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Mercedes Mone arrives in New Japan. Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. Mercedes laid out KAIRI with a DDT and declared herself the CEO of the division. Ahead of her NJPW debut, Mercedes tweeted her...
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...
Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
WWE NXT Viewership Rises 10% On 1/3, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the January 3 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on January 3, 2023 drew 653,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 588,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also on par with recent weeks of NXT viewership. NXT...
Vince Back? WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, & Battle of The Belts 1/6/2023 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episode of Smackdown and AEW Rampage - AND AEW Battle of The Belts 5! Including:. - Darby Allin defends the TNT title against Mike Bennett. - Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Renegade Twins. - Perro Peligroso in action. -...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0