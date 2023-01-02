Read full article on original website
Related
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
Yellowstone Actor’s Comments Have Me Thinking Latest Death Will Play Into Rip Learning Beth And Jamie’s Secret
Yellowstone delivered a surprising death with its latest episode, and the actor's reaction makes it seem like it'll play into Beth and Jamie's secrets reaching Rip's ears.
Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Previews the Sarah/Beth Face-Off That We've Been Dying For: 'I'm Coming For Her!'
From the moment that Yellowstone introduced Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, viewers have been eagerly anticipating a showdown between Market Equities’ slinky shark and Kelly Reilly’s Beth, the not-so-secret weapon of the Dutton family. And it’s a-comin’, Olivieri tells TVLine. In fact, we’ll have to wait “not long at all. [It’s] pretty soon.” The 1883 vet, who joined the Paramount Network hit in Season 5, is as anxious as we are for the fur to fly. Up to this point, “it’s a slow burn is what I call it,” she says. “Every week I’m like, ‘OK, Sarah, can you do the...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star
For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly
It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo Teases Midseason Finale: ‘Things Are on the Move’
For its super-sized fifth season, Yellowstone will be ending the first half with “something like” a major cliffhanger, Piper Perabo (activist and environmental advisor Summer Higgins) teases. Hesitating to reveal anything specific (“this Taylor Sheridan Universe will drop you off at the train station, and they’ll never come...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
nexttv.com
Paramount Network Gave the 'Yellowstone' Midseason Finale TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 1. Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Doesn't Want Spoilers for the Show's Ending
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes doesn't want any spoilers for the show's ending. The actor spoke on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about the runaway success of the Paramount Network program. In their discussion, the late night host wondered if any of the main cast knew something the audience didn't. However, if they do, Grimes doesn't want to be a part of it. He mentioned that maybe some of them have an inkling. But, if the opportunity came up, the Kayce actor would decline politely. There would be a risk for a performer to let those future details trickle into what they were doing currently. Maybe that would be interesting? But, for now, it will just have to be the case. Check out what else he had to say down below!
Why Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Is Certain the Dutton Sibling Rivalry Will End in Bloodshed
Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. The Dutton family is set for a nuclear implosion. During the Jan. 1 Yellowstone mid-season finale, the tension between siblings Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) came to a simmering head when the true story about "the train station" was revealed to Beth, and Jamie called for his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current governor of Montana, to be impeached.
nexttv.com
Fox Nation Offers 'A Year on Planet Earth' January 8
Fox Nation premieres docuseries A Year on Planet Earth Sunday, January 8. There are six episodes. Filmed in collaboration with ITV, the series offers a peek at the creatures who inhabit the earth from more than 60 locations around the globe. A Year on Planet Earth was filmed over three...
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
nexttv.com
Creepy Office Thriller 'The Consultant' on Prime Video February 24
Prime Video will premiere the Christoph Waltz series The Consultant February 24. Based on the Bentley Little novel, the series will have eight episodes. Prime Video calls it “a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.”. Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero are...
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
nexttv.com
Miranda Cosgrove To Toast 10 Seasons of 'Lucky Dog'
Lucky Dog, a pet show produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HPMG) that airs on weekends on CBS, starts season 10 January 7, and HPMG and CBS will celebrate the new season in style. Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese, a husband-and-wife team, host Lucky Dog, which Blue Buffalo sponsors. In...
Comments / 0