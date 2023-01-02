Yellowstone star Luke Grimes doesn't want any spoilers for the show's ending. The actor spoke on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about the runaway success of the Paramount Network program. In their discussion, the late night host wondered if any of the main cast knew something the audience didn't. However, if they do, Grimes doesn't want to be a part of it. He mentioned that maybe some of them have an inkling. But, if the opportunity came up, the Kayce actor would decline politely. There would be a risk for a performer to let those future details trickle into what they were doing currently. Maybe that would be interesting? But, for now, it will just have to be the case. Check out what else he had to say down below!

