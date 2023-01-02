Severe Weather Threat Tuesday

The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms to develop along and ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. Showers and storms will develop across northwest Alabama during the morning hours, with the greatest risk of severe storms sometime after 10 a.m. That threat will shift east to Huntsville by 1 p.m.

Storms will be capable of damaging winds and/or a tornado. Locally heavy rainfall will also accompany the strongest cells. Stay alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day!

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our entire area as a ‘Slight Risk’ (Level 2 out of 5) for the development of severe storms. While we are highlighted in this risk, there are indications that farther south, the environment is more favorable for more severe storms. There is an enhanced risk for central and southern Alabama (3 out of 5).

What To Know About Outdoor Warning Sirens

Rain totals across the area will range from one to 1.5 inches, with some areas seeing a little less and some, a little more. Intense rainfall could lead to ponding and localized flooding.

Strong Winds Outside Of Storms

The winds will be strong outside of storms. Strong winds will develop overnight Monday into Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 30 and 35 mph could cause isolated power outages.

It is important to have multiple ways to get weather alerts when they are issued. The Weather Authority will continue to keep updated on the latest!

