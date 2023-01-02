Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Community Health Services Inc. moves locations to expand Moorhead clinic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Community Health Services offering all health services from blood tests and vaccines to substance abuse and victim advocacy programs. It allows patients to pay for services based on income. “It’s important for communities to make sure that everybody has access to healthcare including people who...
kvrr.com
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
valleynewslive.com
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
kvrr.com
FedEx employee dead in West Fargo workplace accident
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the accident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in...
kvrr.com
Rotary Natural Play Hill Construction To Begin In The Summer in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Construction will begin this summer on the 1.2 acre Rotary Natural Play Hill at Riverfront Park in Moorhead. The project has been in the planning stages since 2018. It will provide a hilltop play area overlooking the Red River. Play elements include a 26-foot high...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
kvrr.com
Former Fargo South Band Teacher Enters Guilty Plea to Corruption of a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former Fargo South band teacher enters a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested last November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and alleged sexual...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
kfgo.com
Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified
FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
19-year-old woman killed in Cass County pedestrian crash identified
UPDATE: Jan. 2, 11:34 a.m. HICKSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the 19-year-old woman who was struck on I-29 in the early morning of New Year’s Day. The woman has been identified as Destinee Tuttle from Santee, Nebraska. The Wahpeton driver who struck her still has no […]
valleynewslive.com
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle. It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of 20th St. S. and ended near Rivershore Drive. Police say...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
