Detroit News

Tom Hanks goes grumpy route in soft-pedaled 'A Man Called Otto'

Tom Hanks plays against type as a dastardly old curmudgeon in "A Man Called Otto," a remake of a 2015 Swedish film which ups the sentimentality of the original and sacrifices its edge. Hanks is the man called Otto, Otto Anderson, a widower living in a gated community in suburban...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”

Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane.  More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
