Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night.
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent […]
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
Donovan Mitchell Scored Or Assisted On 99 Points Against The Bulls, The Second Most In A Game In NBA History
Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on the second-most points in the history of the league.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
Yardbarker
Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered
The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points
Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Day Preview
Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (17-20) and the Sacramento Kings (20-16).
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Check out their highlights from the past month. Doncic, who earns the honor for the third time in his...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
