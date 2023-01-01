ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, NY
Hoops Rumors

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered

The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Check out their highlights from the past month. Doncic, who earns the honor for the third time in his...
DALLAS, TX
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
