State College, PA

1-on-1 | Dana Greene previews the Utes

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

Dana Greene (@dana_greene) sports director at KTVX joins Andrew to preview the Utes ahead of Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup. Penn State and Utah meet for the first time in program history in Pasadena Monday.

This one-on-one interview is part of the Nittany Nation Rose Bowl Special, a Penn State football show that airs across Pennsylvania, Washington DC and in parts of New York. Check your local listings.

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

