Karla Loranzana
4d ago
A lot of underage drinkers frequent this club, why is this place even open? Bridgeport cops DO YOUR FREAKING JOB , AND CLOSE THIS SORRY EXCUSE FOR A CLUB.
Bridgeport News: Assault On Court A
Police said a person was struck with a hammer in Court A of Success Village. Bridgeport PD and AMR were dispatched to the scene and on-scene reports indicate a male party with a severe head injury, that party was transported to BPT Hospital. The person was alert and able to tell police that an unknown person approached him requesting money and when it was not provided the person was struck in the head, what the party believed was a hammer. The victim is listed as stable. Bridgeport Police are actively investigating this incident.
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
Investigators detail arrest of wanted suspect after he slammed into cruisers, ran across I-95
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on felony arrest warrants is accused of slamming into cruisers and leading police on a pursuit into Milford. Officers took Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody on Thursday morning. The Office of Inspector General, the East Haven, Branford, and Milford police departments, along with...
Bridgeport man hit on head with hammer after refusing to give money: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport. On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury. The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him […]
State police: 2nd Bridgeport man dies following New Year's Day shooting on Route 15
A second man from Bridgeport has died following a New Year's Day shooting on Route 15 in Hamden. Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital. Qualon was among three men involved in a shooting on Route 15 on New Year's Day in Hamden.
Homicides Prompt Larger Police Presence In Fair Haven
If retaliation is to come — and the police have concern that it might — for the Jan. 1 murder of Dontae Myers in Fair Haven, it will likely arrive in the form of a vehicle bearing young men with guns. That’s why the police brass turned out...
Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state
MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss
Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital.
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
Bridgeport News: Alleged Murder Suspect Apprehended
#Bridgeport CT– This morning, members of USMS Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Hernandez age 44 at his home in Waterbury and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with his role in the 2019 homicide of Miguel Lopez on Noble Avenue. The warrant had been obtained by the lead detective on the case, Martin Heanue. This is the second arrest in this case. Hernandez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Police: 3 Norwalk men face charges after 4-month narcotics investigation
Authorities searched a home on Osborne Avenue Wednesday.
Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
Fairfield News: Police Investigate Disturbance
2023-01-05@1:55pm–#Fairfield CT A dispute between employees at Staples and customers lead to a large police presence at the plaza on Kings Highway. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Individual Sought in Ongoing Fraud Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in identifying an individual being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer Derek Stallman is hoping you can identify the subject in question from the grainy images taken from surveillance footage. The individual in question is wanted in relation to a fraud investigation.
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
New Haven Drug Dealer Busted In Milford After Ramming Police Cars, Cops Say
A Connecticut drug dealer was busted after allegedly ramming police cars repeatedly in an effort to get away. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Milford. According to Milford Police, plainclothes officers were conducting a security check of the parking lot...
Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
