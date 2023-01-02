ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

Karla Loranzana
4d ago

A lot of underage drinkers frequent this club, why is this place even open? Bridgeport cops DO YOUR FREAKING JOB , AND CLOSE THIS SORRY EXCUSE FOR A CLUB.

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Assault On Court A

Police said a person was struck with a hammer in Court A of Success Village. Bridgeport PD and AMR were dispatched to the scene and on-scene reports indicate a male party with a severe head injury, that party was transported to BPT Hospital. The person was alert and able to tell police that an unknown person approached him requesting money and when it was not provided the person was struck in the head, what the party believed was a hammer. The victim is listed as stable. Bridgeport Police are actively investigating this incident.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state

MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Alleged Murder Suspect Apprehended

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, members of USMS Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Hernandez age 44 at his home in Waterbury and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with his role in the 2019 homicide of Miguel Lopez on Noble Avenue. The warrant had been obtained by the lead detective on the case, Martin Heanue. This is the second arrest in this case. Hernandez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Police Investigate Disturbance

2023-01-05@1:55pm–#Fairfield CT A dispute between employees at Staples and customers lead to a large police presence at the plaza on Kings Highway. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Individual Sought in Ongoing Fraud Investigation

The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in identifying an individual being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer Derek Stallman is hoping you can identify the subject in question from the grainy images taken from surveillance footage. The individual in question is wanted in relation to a fraud investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest

Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT

