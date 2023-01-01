Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 18 finale vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers still have something to play for in their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. They look to hold onto the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture after moving up a spot courtesy of a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Green Bay Packers. In addition,...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
BEREA − The Browns have cornered the market on AFC Special Teams Players of the Week honors. On Wednesday afternoon, punter Corey Borjoquez was honored by the league as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Browns' 24-10 win at the Washington Commanders last Sunday. He becomes the third Browns player to win that specific honor this season, making them one of two teams − along with the Los Angeles Chargers − to have three AFC Special Teams Players of the Week this season.
Buccaneers: Will Tom Brady play vs. Falcons in Week 18?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to play Tom Brady and the rest of their starters vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. Despite having already locked up the No. 4 seed and a second consecutive NFC South crown, Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters will play vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.
Damar Hamlin incident continues to bring out best in humanity
Donations continue to pour into Hamlin's GoFundMe online fundraiser. (The original goal of the fundraiser was $2,500.) ESPN's Mike Reiss noted Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a $18,003 donation, and New England QB Mac Jones also donated. Other donors shown on the GoFundMe page include owner Jim Irsay and the...
Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of the playoff conversation after their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens sealed their fate. While sitting at home for the postseason is never satisfying, the plus is the Falcons will have a top-10 pick come April. The Falcons currently hold the seventh overall...
