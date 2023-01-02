Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
Related
WBKO
Dry Friday, rain returns this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday gave us plenty more sunshine along with mild temperatures and breezy conditions. The wind won’t be as much of an issue Friday, but temps will be a bit cooler. Friday looks decent with more sunshine in the offing. Highs drop a bit into...
WBKO
Colder for this morning!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s definitely MUCH colder for us this morning as we track temperatures in the 30s for many. Frost on the windshield will definitely be the case for some of us early today, so be wary of that for the morning commute! Afternoon temps will be a tad cooler but still mild for this time of year, topping out in the low 50s. Friday will be cooler still with more seasonable temperatures. Expect fair skies as we close out the week.
WBKO
Weather Settling Down!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thunderstorms pounded the area Tuesday morning with strong winds and flooding rainfall. The system that brought the severe weather to our area moves out Wednesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday with a stepdown to cooler temperatures which continues for the remainder of the work week. We’ll actually...
wkdzradio.com
Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms
Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
WBKO
Petros Road reopened after Tuesday morning wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have reopened Petros Road in Warren County as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported they responded to a Warren County wreck in the 4700 block of Petros Road involving a truck carrying a drilling rig. An update has...
WBKO
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
WBKO
Man missing from Munfordville
MUNFORDVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are looking for an 80-year-old man who disappeared from Munfordville Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say Roland Oddera walk away from a residence on Macon Kessinger Road around 11:00 o’clock this morning. Police say Mr. Oddera walks with a cane, and does not walk fast. He may be wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have checkpoints as new year begins
With the new year underway, Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park...
WBKO
Buddy House hosts fundraising concert at Spillway bar and grill
Farmers gather from across the state at Fruit and Vegetable conference. Barren County prepares for flooding after heavy rainfall. The latest news and weather. Officials prepare for possible flooding in Barren Co. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. Heavy rain has officials preparing for flooding in Barren County.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Marleen Sallee
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Marleen Sallee, a resident of Horse Cave, lives to serve others by donating her time, food, clothes, and her home to those in need. Her neighbors describe her as somebody that puts the needs of others before her own, not for praise, but because it is what she feels is right.
WBKO
WKU drops fifth straight game in loss against North Texas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team dropped its fifth straight game after losing to North Texas 70-66 in Diddle Arena, Thursday night. The Hilltoppers would be without the services of senior guard Jordan Rawls, who was unavailable due to a hand injury. Head coach Rick Stansbury still has not returned to his head coaching duties, as he is still dealing with health issues.
WBKO
Name, Image & Likeness at WKU: An 18-Month Recap
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 1, 2021, the NCAA approved student-athletes receiving compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness (NIL) for commercial activities. In the last 18 months, WKU student-athletes have had incredible success in the realm of NIL, and that success is only expected...
WBKO
View From The Hill: WKU Literacy Ambassadors collaborate with BG Noon Rotary Club for very first project assisting tornado victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The very first project for WKU’s newly created Literacy ambassadors was putting books back into the hands of students whose lives were upended by the December ‘21 tornadoes. It was a collaboration between the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club and WKU’s Literacy Education...
WBKO
WKU will honor the 1953-54 Men’s Basketball team against FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will recognize its 1953-54 Hilltopper Basketball Team as a member of the inaugural class of WKU Athletics Hall of Fame Teams during halftime ceremonies at the Hilltoppers’ next home game against FIU, next Saturday. In 2019, the WKU Alumni W-Club expanded...
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
Comments / 1