ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Jane Lew truck stop holds grand-opening for Arby’s chain restaurant

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bqMh_0k0bdzsB00

JANE LEW, W.Va. – A new Arby’s fast-food restaurant held its grand-opening on Dec. 31 at the Jane Lew Par Mar truck station.

In April of 2022, the old truck stop that was located at the 102 Jesse Run Road building was torn down to make room for this chain restaurant. There are 42 other Arby’s locations in West Virginia, with the closest restaurants before the new Jane Lew location being on Route 33 in Weston and Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Mannington hosts annual Great Pepperoni Roll Drop

An earlier 12 News web story found that the building of the new Arby’s location was originally planned to open up in the Summer. However, it was not until December that the restaurant began hiring and eventually opening up.

Just like other Arby’s locations, the Jane Lew store is also dine-in and drive-thru friendly. You can expect to find the restaurant open Sundays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now. Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner. Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was...
WESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Under New Management, Sunset Ellis Restaurant to Reopen in February

Operating under new management, but the same name, Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook is reopening. According to owner Anthony Ellis, the business is under a lease to own arrangement with Larry Morgan and his son Rocky Morgan, both of whom have many years of experience in the food service business.
MEADOWBROOK, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling gets $400,000 grant for bus project, could move bus terminal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now that the Streetscape Project is well on its way, Wheeling wants to make another long-term move using a $400,000 grant the city has received. City Manager Robert Herron says officials would like to move the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop located in downtown to somewhere different. Currently, the […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy