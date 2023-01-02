ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Sentara Community Impact: Adagio House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Everyone is human, everyone is going to have bad moments, bad days but the more we are doing well the better care we can offer care to other people,” April Hepler explained. Adagio House was founded in 2018, since then they have provided support...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The foundation for the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah was laid in 1981, beginning as a volunteer group in Waynesboro. Now, 41 years later, the organization is keeping with the same mission, providing hope for those in their care and their families. “We provide services...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Anicira Veterinary Center hosting ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A veterinary office will be hosting an event on January 11th geared toward helping decrease the population of homeless cats in the area. Anicira Veterinary Center’s annual ‘Happy Neuter Year’ event takes place each January, and staff say the event lines up just ahead of what many refer to as kitten season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them. Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Route 720 bridge in Harrisonburg beginning to be dismantled

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT has begun work on a bridge located at Old Furnace Road and Smithfield Road. This work will cause some hiccups in traffic in Harrisonburg. The Route 720 Old Furnace Road-Smithfield Road bridge over Interstate 81 is being dismantled this week. This has caused some impact overnight on Interstate 81 but it’s all in an effort to replace the bridge with a newer one.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season often brings an increase in emergency service calls. In Harrisonburg, there was not much of an increase in total calls over the holidays but calls for fire and rescue service were up. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Dominion Energy expands on new equipment to meet demand

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy plans to meet the increased demand at its substation in Fishersville. With new structures and businesses emerging in that area, new equipment is being installed right at the source. The construction is happening only at the substation on Jefferson Highway because the site was...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
NEW MARKET, VA
WHSV

Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App. “In doing aerial tours and...
EDINBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Fire-Rescue stress fire safety amid space heater accidents

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “The issues are putting them too close to combustible materials; blankets, papers, furniture, things like that,” Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said. Space heaters can be a fire hazard based on where they are and how they’re used. One of the most...
WHSV

Annual MLK Day celebration coming to Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Bridgewater College during its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, “Celebrating the Dream, Continuing the Journey,” in partnership with the town of Bridgewater. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s organizational meeting in Staunton, the Mayor and Vice Mayor were appointed for the new term, and Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned. According to a Facebook post by Andrea Oakes, she states the reason for resigning is “I recently learned that I will be a grandmother. I have always placed family first, and after over eighteen years of public service, it is time for me to devote my attention as a grandmother.”
STAUNTON, VA

