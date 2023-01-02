Read full article on original website
Backers of Olson Senior Center urge La Crosse city committee to sell building to the center for $1
La Crosse’s city council has a big vote ahead next week, on the future of a popular senior activity center. The council’s finance committee voted Thursday night to refer an offer to sell the center headquarters to the full council, without a specific direction. The council is being...
Nine people running for four La Crosse school board seats; nine other people seek spots on La Crosse city council
There are so many candidates for the La Crosse school board this year, they’ll need a February primary to narrow the field. Nine people have filed papers for the four seats that will be on the April ballot. That means just one contender will be eliminated in next month’s primary vote.
La Crosse senior center, climate change get La Crosse city council’s attention in January
A proposal to end a dispute between the city of La Crosse and a community center for seniors is headed to a city council committee for a hearing Thursday night. On Tuesday, Mayor Mitch Reynolds asked the Board of Public Works to hold off on a hearing about the future of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center, so comments could be taken by the council Finance and Personnel Committee (agenda here).
Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair
The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Chergosky on 100-year record set in US House vote; Wisconsin Rep. Steve Doyle on new state Legislature
UW-La Crosse political science professor Dr. Anthony Chergosky and Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle join WIZM Tuesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LISTEN: Environmental planner Kuhlman discusses La Crosse’s carbon neutral Climate Action Plan
Environmental planner, Lewis Kuhlman, in the WIZM studio Thursday on La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the city’s Climate Action Plan. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political scientist Dr. Tim Dale breaks down US House Speaker “debacle”
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, stopped in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Greengrass to seek negotiated plea in fatal confrontation at La Crosse apartment building
An 18-year-old, charged with attempted murder in a deadly gunfire incident, could enter a negotiated plea soon. Jackson Greengrass was one of two people shot last May outside a 7th Street apartment building in La Crosse. The other shooting victim, 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, was killed. Greengrass is accused of threatening...
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
Sparta man goes to prison for life, for killing step-grandfather with an ax
A mandatory life sentence, plus other prison terms, is the punishment for a Sparta man convicted of a deadly ax attack. A Monroe County judge has ordered Thomas Aspseter to life in prison without early release for the 2021 death of his 87-year-old step-grandfather. Bernard Waite was killed, and two...
La Crosse’s Davis shooting well during No. 14 Wisconsin’s six-game win streak
La Crosse native Jordan Davis is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds during the six-game win streak by the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Davis is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span — a vast improvement over his season averages (42.2% and 34% shooting).
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman who died in domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy
ELROY, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy last week. In an updated news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Laurie Jensen, 66, was the victim of a homicide and 69-year-old Gary Jensen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m....
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for Parts of Central WI
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE…Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties. * WHEN…The best potential for freezing rain will be from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Light to...
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
