La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

La Crosse senior center, climate change get La Crosse city council’s attention in January

A proposal to end a dispute between the city of La Crosse and a community center for seniors is headed to a city council committee for a hearing Thursday night. On Tuesday, Mayor Mitch Reynolds asked the Board of Public Works to hold off on a hearing about the future of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center, so comments could be taken by the council Finance and Personnel Committee (agenda here).
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Chergosky on 100-year record set in US House vote; Wisconsin Rep. Steve Doyle on new state Legislature

UW-La Crosse political science professor Dr. Anthony Chergosky and Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle join WIZM Tuesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

LISTEN: Environmental planner Kuhlman discusses La Crosse’s carbon neutral Climate Action Plan

Environmental planner, Lewis Kuhlman, in the WIZM studio Thursday on La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the city’s Climate Action Plan. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
wizmnews.com

Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death

Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Sparta man goes to prison for life, for killing step-grandfather with an ax

A mandatory life sentence, plus other prison terms, is the punishment for a Sparta man convicted of a deadly ax attack. A Monroe County judge has ordered Thomas Aspseter to life in prison without early release for the 2021 death of his 87-year-old step-grandfather. Bernard Waite was killed, and two...
SPARTA, WI
news8000.com

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean

The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman who died in domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy

ELROY, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy last week. In an updated news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Laurie Jensen, 66, was the victim of a homicide and 69-year-old Gary Jensen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m....
ELROY, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for Parts of Central WI

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE…Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties. * WHEN…The best potential for freezing rain will be from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Light to...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

