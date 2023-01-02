ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Chergosky on 100-year record set in US House vote; Wisconsin Rep. Steve Doyle on new state Legislature

UW-La Crosse political science professor Dr. Anthony Chergosky and Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle join WIZM Tuesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

LISTEN: Environmental planner Kuhlman discusses La Crosse’s carbon neutral Climate Action Plan

Environmental planner, Lewis Kuhlman, in the WIZM studio Thursday on La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the city’s Climate Action Plan. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Prosecutor says differences between evidence and testimony led to dismissal of charges in Knox shooting death

One year after a deadly shooting on Rose Street in La Crosse, prosecutors are back to having no suspects in custody. Charges have now been dismissed against the two men who had been arrested for the murder of Ernest Knox last January 8th. Assistant district attorney Nick Passe says the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown had been based heavily on testimony from one witness. Then, conflicting evidence turned up.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Sparta man goes to prison for life, for killing step-grandfather with an ax

A mandatory life sentence, plus other prison terms, is the punishment for a Sparta man convicted of a deadly ax attack. A Monroe County judge has ordered Thomas Aspseter to life in prison without early release for the 2021 death of his 87-year-old step-grandfather. Bernard Waite was killed, and two...
SPARTA, WI
wizmnews.com

Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death

LA CROSSE, WI

