wizmnews.com
Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair
The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Chergosky on 100-year record set in US House vote; Wisconsin Rep. Steve Doyle on new state Legislature
UW-La Crosse political science professor Dr. Anthony Chergosky and Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle join WIZM Tuesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LISTEN: Environmental planner Kuhlman discusses La Crosse’s carbon neutral Climate Action Plan
Environmental planner, Lewis Kuhlman, in the WIZM studio Thursday on La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the city’s Climate Action Plan. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Backers of Olson Senior Center urge La Crosse city committee to sell building to the center for $1
La Crosse’s city council has a big vote ahead next week, on the future of a popular senior activity center. The council’s finance committee voted Thursday night to refer an offer to sell the center headquarters to the full council, without a specific direction. The council is being...
Prosecutor says differences between evidence and testimony led to dismissal of charges in Knox shooting death
One year after a deadly shooting on Rose Street in La Crosse, prosecutors are back to having no suspects in custody. Charges have now been dismissed against the two men who had been arrested for the murder of Ernest Knox last January 8th. Assistant district attorney Nick Passe says the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown had been based heavily on testimony from one witness. Then, conflicting evidence turned up.
Greengrass to seek negotiated plea in fatal confrontation at La Crosse apartment building
An 18-year-old, charged with attempted murder in a deadly gunfire incident, could enter a negotiated plea soon. Jackson Greengrass was one of two people shot last May outside a 7th Street apartment building in La Crosse. The other shooting victim, 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, was killed. Greengrass is accused of threatening...
Sparta man goes to prison for life, for killing step-grandfather with an ax
A mandatory life sentence, plus other prison terms, is the punishment for a Sparta man convicted of a deadly ax attack. A Monroe County judge has ordered Thomas Aspseter to life in prison without early release for the 2021 death of his 87-year-old step-grandfather. Bernard Waite was killed, and two...
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
La Crosse’s Davis shooting well during No. 14 Wisconsin’s six-game win streak
La Crosse native Jordan Davis is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds during the six-game win streak by the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Davis is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span — a vast improvement over his season averages (42.2% and 34% shooting).
