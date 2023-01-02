Read full article on original website
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL cancels Bengals vs. Bills, schedules meeting to vote on ‘potential (postseason) competitive inequities’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL announced the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills has been canceled and there will be a special league meeting on Friday to determine what to do for certain playoff scenarios impacted by the decision. That followed a report from the Associated Press...
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
When football stops: Bengals fans describe a night of confusion and fear after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By 10:20 p.m. Monday, the only people remaining in Paycor Stadium were various team staffers, security personnel and media members. Everyone else had somberly marched toward the exits. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after making a seemingly routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, suffered cardiac...
Browns right tackle Jack Conklin out vs. Steelers on Sunday; cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, meaning second-year offensive lineman James Hudson III will once again face Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in a late-season game at Acrisure Stadium. Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas is also out with...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home before practice after critical remarks, league source says; likely won’t face Steelers Sunday
BEREA, Ohio -- Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home by the Browns Friday and won’t practice with the team after remarks he made to cleveland.com Thursday in a one-on-one interview. He’s doubtful for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh, and will probably be suspended for the game.
Browns rookie DE Alex Wright learning from the positive and negative in Jadeveon Clowney’s Cleveland tenure
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns rookie Alex Wright has learned a lot from two of his pass rushing idols this year in teammates Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. That remains true even now, as Clowney appears to be on his way out in Cleveland. The Browns sent Clowney home before practice...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery gives Tee Higgins, Bengals positive outlook as focus shifts to Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There has been an emotional shift within the Bengals locker room as indicated by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins spoke for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium midway through the first quarter of Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals.
Bengals organization upset with NFL for throwing out rulebook in changing playoff structure
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s words in a memo sent out to the league on Thursday night rang hollow to Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s ears. Goodell said in a statement the league had tried to come up with changes to the playoffs to “minimize competitive inequities” in the wake of canceling the Bengals-Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Georgia-TCU National Championship picks, and Ohio State and Michigan lessons from the semifinals: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are making their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night on this episode of The College Football Survivor Show. First, they look at the recent history of college football and decide when the last time was...
Browns need to prioritize leadership this offseason as they build their roster
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns defensive line room has been through some things this season. Between Myles Garrett’s car crash and Jadeveon Clowney’s ungrateful exit, it has been a whirlwind.
Breaking down Jadeveon Clowney, Browns vs. Steelers: Garrett Bush, Jack Duffin, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Jack Duffin of The...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
