Cleveland, OH

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Bengals organization upset with NFL for throwing out rulebook in changing playoff structure

CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s words in a memo sent out to the league on Thursday night rang hollow to Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s ears. Goodell said in a statement the league had tried to come up with changes to the playoffs to “minimize competitive inequities” in the wake of canceling the Bengals-Bills game that was suspended in the first quarter after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
