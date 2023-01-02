ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Table Talk: On the road at 24 Karat Talent Studios for a New Year’s Eve party

By Mikayla Hyman
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRCU7_0k0bcX6U00

Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographer Josh Carter as they go to 24 Karat Talent Studios in Lansing to learn about their modeling classes, family and New Year’s Eve masquerade ball!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Man killed in NY Eve shooting in Lansing

LANSING TOWNSHIP, MI — One man was killed and another man is hospitalized in critical condition after they were shot just after 3 p.m. Saturday in Lansing Township, not far from downtown Lansing. The 40-year-old man died at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Lansing Township Police said, and the 29-year-old...
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy