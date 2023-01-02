Man dead after south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd.

According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.