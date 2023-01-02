Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and wounded in what he said was a road rage incident Sunday afternoon in south Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Belle Terrace and South H Street at around 2:15 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. The shooting victim was found in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound.California Highway Patrol highlights new laws taking effect in 2023
KCSO said the victim told deputies the shooting happened over road rage near the area. The victim drove a short distance and ended up in front of a store on South H Street. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to sheriff’s officials.
No information about a suspect was immediately available.
No information about a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.
