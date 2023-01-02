ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Stepping into 2023

On January 2nd, Myška and I went for a walk in our West Norwalk neighborhood that took us past the gals shown above. “Isn’t Xmas over?” we asked them. “Yep,” one of them replied, “but we haven’t stopped celebrating. Happy New Year!”. “Happy New...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Photography Show Develops The Past

The image of beloved New Haven photographer David White, Jr. is an image that plays with time. It starts with the obvious anachronisms, from the instrument in White’s pocket to the sepia background, even as it’s clear that White is a modern man. The melted edges of the image, though, are another layer of history. They’re not digital artifacts, but the blurred edges of a process few people see anymore: the development of a Polaroid, and in this case, an especially hefty one — a 20 x 24 camera, ​“so rare only five were initially manufactured,” an accompanying note explains. The photograph was taken in 1993. Why the Polaroid? Why the anachronistic style? And why is it paired with an image from 1815?
NEW HAVEN, CT
nepm.org

Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as Connecticut children return to school

Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT

What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Compost Headlines: Who Else Will Step Up?

(Opinion) New Haven’s mayor had a chance to step up to a clean-money challenge — and he did, even though it wasn’t convenient. Will his campaign opponents step up as well?. Newly elected State Treasurer Erick Russell of New Haven was sworn in this week with an...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Russell Sworn In, Faces Baby Bonds Test

(Updated) Erick Russell raised his right hand Wednesday, took the oath to be the state’s new treasurer — and already found himself grappling with the first scandal of the second Lamont administration. Russell was sworn in as state treasurer along with other constitutional officers during an inauguration ceremony...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash

2023-01-05@6:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– A two car crash with injuries reported at Route 8/25 southbound exit. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
rew-online.com

New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023

Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center

MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths

Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy