FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bridgeport’s Legacy Diner, Muffins, Reopens Under New Ownership After 43 Years
Lifelong friends and local residents Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia – who also own and operate The Hedgehog Grill food truck – reopened the iconic restaurant last month.
Photography Show Develops The Past
The image of beloved New Haven photographer David White, Jr. is an image that plays with time. It starts with the obvious anachronisms, from the instrument in White’s pocket to the sepia background, even as it’s clear that White is a modern man. The melted edges of the image, though, are another layer of history. They’re not digital artifacts, but the blurred edges of a process few people see anymore: the development of a Polaroid, and in this case, an especially hefty one — a 20 x 24 camera, “so rare only five were initially manufactured,” an accompanying note explains. The photograph was taken in 1993. Why the Polaroid? Why the anachronistic style? And why is it paired with an image from 1815?
nepm.org
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as Connecticut children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
Bridgeport police hand out gifts in honor of Three Kings Day
The event was held at Luis Munoz Marin School where police officers handed out gifts to children.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
NBC Connecticut
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
Compost Headlines: Who Else Will Step Up?
(Opinion) New Haven’s mayor had a chance to step up to a clean-money challenge — and he did, even though it wasn’t convenient. Will his campaign opponents step up as well?. Newly elected State Treasurer Erick Russell of New Haven was sworn in this week with an...
Russell Sworn In, Faces Baby Bonds Test
(Updated) Erick Russell raised his right hand Wednesday, took the oath to be the state’s new treasurer — and already found himself grappling with the first scandal of the second Lamont administration. Russell was sworn in as state treasurer along with other constitutional officers during an inauguration ceremony...
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
New 'Hot Chicken' Restaurant In Norwalk To Give Away 300 Sandwiches At Grand Opening
A restaurant that offers Nashville-style hot chicken will give away 300 sandwiches at the upcoming grand opening of its new Fairfield County location. Haven Hot Chicken will open its Norwalk location in mid-January, representatives said. The business also operates locations in Orange and New Haven, serving up chicken nuggets, chicken...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash
2023-01-05@6:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– A two car crash with injuries reported at Route 8/25 southbound exit. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
rew-online.com
New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023
Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
ctexaminer.com
Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center
MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
Head-on crash on I-91 north in Wallingford leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A New York woman was killed and another woman was injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 North in Wallingford on Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene at I-91 North near Exit 15 around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. A Hyundai Sonata was...
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
trumbulltimes.com
For a second time, mother mourns loss of son to gun violence in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — LaQuvia Jones lost her youngest son Dashown Myers to a shooting on Quinnipiac Avenue in 2020 when he was 18. Less than three years later, her other son, 23-year-old son Dontae Myers, became the city’s first homicide victim of 2023 when he was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Fair Haven.
West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Moves Ahead With ‘Tactical Urbanism’ Solutions for Pedestrian Deaths
Two days before Tuesday’s meeting of the Vision Zero Task Force – created to eliminate traffic deaths on Stamford streets by 2032 – a woman died in yet another crash. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, 31, was killed on New Year’s Day when her Honda crossed Greenwich Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit a tree, Stamford police report.
