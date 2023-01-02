Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Brazos County holds first Commissioners Court of 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners Court met for the first time this year on Tuesday, marking the start of two commissioners’ tenure. On Jan. 3, Wanda Watson, the newly elected Commissioner of Precinct Four, said she plans to focus on mental health, transparency of the court and keeping the community informed. But at her first meeting, she’s soaking in as much as possible from her colleagues.
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
KBTX.com
Arts Council looks ahead to 2023 events
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a new year and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley wants you to save the date for some big events coming up. Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that is low-key and offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment.
KBTX.com
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
KBTX.com
Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.
KBTX.com
National Poverty Awareness Month: BCS Habitat for Humanity combats homelessness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In wake of National Poverty Awareness month, Habitat for Humanity provides comfort and security by building homes, communities, and hope. BCS Habitat for Humanity started building homes in the 1980s and is still going strong years later. Habitat’s developments and faith relations manager, Erin Mabry, says...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
KBTX.com
BCS Together in need of bed donations and volunteers to assist families in foster system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together helps offer support to families in the foster system by helping children feel safe, valued, and loved. To continue their mission, they rely on the community’s help of donations and volunteers. “Right now we are in desperate need of beds,” Lauren Falcone, Director...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doug is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 6. Doug is an adult, mixed-breed dog, on the bigger side. His foster family said he was around cats, showed some interest, but ultimately became indifferent. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road...
KBTX.com
Broken water main prompts closure of College Main & Church Ave intersection
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Crews from College Station Utilities are currently on site of a water main break at the intersection of College Main & Church Avenue. Eastbound Church is closed at Second St. and westbound Church St. is closed at Tauber St. so crews can make the necessary repairs.
KBTX.com
Salvation Army BCS offering Character Building Program for youth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of BCS offers a number of services to our community including a weekly character building program for youth. Executive Director and Corps Officer Timothy Israel says the youth program helps kids with a range of things such as self-esteem, perseverance and diligence. He says in the program kids have a number of tasks they are required to do and once completed, they are rewarded with completing that objective.
KBTX.com
Bryan church holds special mass honoring Pope Benedict XVI
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan held a special mass Thursday evening to honor and remember Pope Benedict XVI. This mass is called a requiem or funeral mass. This program used the same readings and similar prayers as the funeral for Benedict that happened Thursday in Rome.
KBTX.com
‘Change a Child’s Story’ at the Voices for Children Gala
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Voices for Children is to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home. To ensure the success of their mission, VFC needs the community’s help. You can make...
KBTX.com
Spend the ‘First Friday’ of the year in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy live music, art, and an array of shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Bryan on the First Friday of each month. This is a free, family-friendly event that typically features live performances throughout Downtown, as well as unique experiences hosted by various Downtown businesses. You can expect to find members of the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market selling their goods on Main Street, as well as shops and restaurants open extra late into the evening.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to feed birds in the winter
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are simple ways to help feed birds during the winter season. “It’s cold outside and there’s a lot of the birds, like the red birds and blue birds, that will still be around, so providing some food to them during this cold weather is a great thing to do,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
KBTX.com
Centerville firefighter suits back up after having leg amputated from on-duty accident
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -After losing his leg while responding to an accident on I-45, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams has checked off yet another box on his road to recovery and normalcy. Adams and his fellow firefighter Clint Franklin were struck and injured by a vehicle nearly seven months ago.
KBTX.com
Climb to new heights this year at Stone Co. Climbing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s your New Year’s resolution to try something new or you’re looking for a way to keep the kids active this winter break, Stone Co. Climbing has a rock wall that’s perfect for you, regardless of skill level. “We have so...
