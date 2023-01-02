ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

IMPD again seeks help finding missing person

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Georgette Collins. Collins is described as 5’7″ tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police ask that anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts call 911 immediately. This is the second...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police release photos of suspect car in burglary, arson

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Friday released photos of a car they believe to have been involved in the burglary and arson of a business in hopes that it will lead to an arrest. The Kokomo Police Department said a white sedan — possibly a Toyota — was...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 teens killed in first few days of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at the Castleton Square Mall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 detained after standoff in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were detained in Martinsville Friday after a standoff with police in which a SWAT team was called in, said the Martinsville Police Department. At about 9 a.m., police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel HS student taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into a building Friday morning. According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an adult male was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall and that a third “person of interest” has been detained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Simon Malls ignores questions about security after 3 shootings in less than 6 months

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting at the Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday is just the latest incident of violence to happen at a central Indiana shopping center. At the end of December, police in Greenwood said a group of individuals got into a shootout in the parking lot of the Greenwood Park Mall. Nobody was shot but the gunfire sparked false rumors of an active shooter and led to mass panic during the busy shopping days before Christmas.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he crashed head-on into a Monroe County deputy Tuesday night. Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. as an on-duty deputy was patrolling...
MONROE COUNTY, IN

