cbs4indy.com
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding 41-year-old Georgette Collins. Collins is described as 5’7″ tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police ask that anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts call 911 immediately. This is the second...
cbs4indy.com
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police release photos of suspect car in burglary, arson
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Friday released photos of a car they believe to have been involved in the burglary and arson of a business in hopes that it will lead to an arrest. The Kokomo Police Department said a white sedan — possibly a Toyota — was...
cbs4indy.com
3 teens killed in first few days of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All three of the homicide victims killed in 2023 have been teenagers. It’s a tragic trend that’s grown over the last several years. The latest victim, 17-year-old Brandon Banks, was killed on Ingram Street yesterday. On January 2, 15-year-old James Martin died and on January 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. was killed at the Castleton Square Mall.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver...
cbs4indy.com
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was...
cbs4indy.com
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were detained in Martinsville Friday after a standoff with police in which a SWAT team was called in, said the Martinsville Police Department. At about 9 a.m., police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported...
cbs4indy.com
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel HS student taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building
CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into a building Friday morning. According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an adult male was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall and that a third “person of interest” has been detained.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Bloomington man chased after drive-thru thieves while armed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he chased after people that stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. While chasing the vehicle, court documents indicate he was waving a handgun he shouldn’t have been carrying in the first place. In a probable...
cbs4indy.com
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
cbs4indy.com
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between...
cbs4indy.com
Simon Malls ignores questions about security after 3 shootings in less than 6 months
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting at the Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday is just the latest incident of violence to happen at a central Indiana shopping center. At the end of December, police in Greenwood said a group of individuals got into a shootout in the parking lot of the Greenwood Park Mall. Nobody was shot but the gunfire sparked false rumors of an active shooter and led to mass panic during the busy shopping days before Christmas.
cbs4indy.com
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock...
cbs4indy.com
Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he crashed head-on into a Monroe County deputy Tuesday night. Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. as an on-duty deputy was patrolling...
cbs4indy.com
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens...
