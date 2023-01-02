ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
Judge issues gag order in University of Idaho murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — All updates the Moscow Police have put out are now coming to a screeching halt after a judge issued a nondissemination order, barring all those close with the case to keep quiet about it. For weeks, social media, interviews and press conferences gave regular updates on...
SR 261 near Washtucna to close for month-long sinkhole repair

WASHTUCNA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the sinkhole on SR 261 near Washtucna will take about a month to repair. The road will be closed in both directions while WSDOT and contractor crews work on road repairs. SR 261 is currently closed at the...
