Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis police locate missing woman last seen on east side

By Joe Schroeder
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The woman was located safely late Sunday, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman.

According to IMPD, 76-year-old woman Mary Cole was last seen on Sunday on the east side of the city near Washington and Denny streets. Cole is described as 5’7″, 135 pounds with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said Cole suffers from dementia which raises concern for her welfare. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Mary Cole is being asked to call 911 immediately.

FOX59

