ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Lilli Kay Talks About Playing Dutton’s Confidante And A “Lesbian On The Range”

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

The only Yellowstone character who managed to survive John Dutton’s decision to clean house in the governor’s office was Clara Brewer (Lilli Kay), a green behind the ears assistant who becomes an important ally to the family. It’s a dream role for Kay, whose dad Stephen Kay is a director/EP on the drama while her stepmom Piper Perabo plays Summer, Dutton’s current lover.

“My dad would brag to me about how he was spending every single day with horses and amazing actors,” says Kay, whose credits include Your Honor and Madam Secretary . “I was like, ‘hey, I’m a horse person! I want to come hang out!'”

Related Story

‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network Announces Season 5 Return Date For Kevin Costner Drama

Related Story

'Yellowstone' Midseason Finale: Jamie Puts His Life – And Beth's – At Risk By Going After John Dutton

Related Story

2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic

Here, Kay talks about the midseason finale and how her brief kissing scene in episode 7 had tongues wagging about how there were now “lesbians on the range” in the popular Paramount Network drama. (You can find a recap of the midseason finale here. )

DEADLINE: So John finds out that his son is trying to impeach him!

LILLI KAY : It’s the beginning of the disaster, with John trying to deal with Jamie who is starting an impeachment process and trying to turn the state against him. There’s some drama with the herd and a potential disease going around with the cattle. It’s sort of like juggling a bunch of disasters that are concurrently exploding in everybody’s face.

DEADLINE: At this point, Clara is all in when it comes to John Dutton, right?

KAY : I think so. She’s been given access to a part of his life and having seen what she’s seen on the ranch and what his focus is, she wants to stand behind him and is is pretty loyal going forward.

DEADLINE: What’s Clara’s origin story?

KAY : She was his assistant and now she’s kind of John’s everything. She’s the kind of person that’s wrangling all the political things that he’s dealing with. She’s fairly inexperienced compared to the people that were on his team, so she’s had to step up in ways that she did not expect. But she’s able to do it pretty well.

DEADLINE: How does Clara get along with Beth?

KAY : I was really nervous at first because I love Kelly Reilly so much and it’s so fun acting with her because you never know how Beth is gonna respond to something. At first there wasn’t closeness but Beth was pretty relaxed around Clara, which I was really happy about. Clara gets more and more entrenched in the Dutton family’s life. Beth just got used to having her around.

DEADLINE: How were you first cast?

KAY : Well, it’s a very weird thing. I’ve sort of been on the edges of it. Lucky for me, I was a fan and already had family who was working on the show. I had heard such amazing things from them. And then a part came along that I might be right for. Taylor Sheridan had seen my work. I had known him for a while and he knew that I could ride, so he threw me in the mix. My dad directs a lot of the show and EPs the show, which was a very sneaky move that I made. I’ve not been able to do jobs with my dad. It was literally a dream come true. The number of days that I like came home from work crying over how amazing it was to hang out with both dad and Piper at work … I was like, ‘oh my God, this is my dream.’ It was so lame of me, but also so much fun. I grew up in LA but I worked on a ranch when I was in high school. I was a horse kid my entire life.

DEADLINE: Do you know how to cut?

KAY : Yeah, I used to cut. That was my fun thing that I used to like to do. But I had a great horse so I looked way cooler than I was. That’s the best sport. If you wanna get into a cow sport, that’s the one. You get a great horse and you’re like, I’m the best.

DEADLINE: Talk about that scene from Episode 7 when you guys were out and about moving the cattle. That’s when your character got to ride for the first time.

KAY : We got really lucky. It was beautiful out and we were using a field that’s behind the ranch. So we were coming down with these cows and trying to push them up, but then every time we’d have to move them back down as soon as they’d call cut. It would basically double your shooting time. But it was so much fun ‘cuz everybody really knows what they’re doing. As actors we very seldom have skills that are helpful to other departments. It’s nice to be able to help the wranglers and get these cows moving. Everybody’s getting their hands dirty.

DEADLINE: Are the cows friendly? Do you, can you go up and pet them?

KAY : This is a thing. I freaking love them, and I think they’re so cute. Some of them were really chill, but they’re not super socialized because they’re out in these big open spaces, which is how cows should live all day. But it made me sad ’cause I wanted to snuggle them. We had the little calves for the branding scenes. There was one that I wanted to take home.

DEADLINE: We should probably talk about that kiss at the fair in Episode 7 that happened right before Summer and John kissed. Who was that you were making out with, anyway?

KAY : I’ll tell you something about that. We were in our Covid protocol. It was written that Clara is making out with someone in the background behind John and Summer. And we were trying to figure out who was easy and comfortable [to cast] who was also in the testing cycle. My partner, Juli Kocemba, was there with me in Montana so they said, ‘oh, let’s just have you guys make out in the background.’ My partner’s non-binary, se were like, ‘well it’s a gender fluid make out in the background.’ We thought, nobody’s gonna make a big a big deal about it. And then a lot of people made a very big deal about it.

DEADLINE: Really?

KAY : It was very funny because I did not expect anyone to even really catch it. And then people were like, lesbians on the range ! It was very, very funny. But it was a fun little evening. We got to listen to some really good music and hang out and quietly make out in the background. Lesbians on the ranch!

DEADLINE: Who made the ultimate call that it was gonna be Juli in the scene with you?

KAY : I’m not really sure. My father was the director. He was really wonderful and great. It was also the most awkward day for him at work, directing his wife kissing Kevin Costner and his daughter making out with her partner.

DEADLINE: So going forward, are you gonna be performing any shenanigans for the Dutton clan?

KAY : I’m curious to know because this first part has come to a close and I haven’t seen any scripts past this point, so I’m just operating off of what I know. In a weird way, the whole situation with Jamie puts Clara in a position where she needs to indicate where her allegiance lies. This is gonna get really messy. She’s in it now and has a real attachment to this family and this life. She wants to jump in and and defend them. I’m curious to see what lengths she has to go to.

Yellowstone will return in the summer .

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘1923’ Star James Badge Dale On Sunday’s Shocker Ending: “I Left Something In That Dirt”

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains major plot points from Sunday’s episode of 1923 on Paramount+. A rousing gunfight between the Dutton crew and some local sheep owners led to a shocking conclusion Sunday on 1923, with one major member of the famed ranch taking a fatal hit. That’s right, Taylor Sheridan fans: no one is safe from his fictitious bullets, even a prized member of the Dutton family (we’ll never forget you, Dave Annabel’s Leo Dutton from season one of Yellowstone!) Here, James Badge Dale — the actor best known for The Departed — talks about playing John Dutton Sr. for only...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

‘Armageddon Time’: Read The Screenplay For James Gray’s Personal Drama About Family And The Pursuit Of The American Dream

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. Writer-director James Gray went back to the personal for Armageddon Time, the autobiographical story that pulls from Gray’s own upbringing in a multi-generational Jewish-American family in the Flushing, Queens neighborhood of New York City. The Focus Features film confronts issues of race and class against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s impending election as president in 1980. It had its world premiere in May at the Cannes Film Festival and hit theaters in late October. Succession star and Emmy winner Jeremy Strong (a fellow...
Deadline

‘Women Talking’: Read The Screenplay By Sarah Polley That Takes On Remaking “A Broken World”

Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Should we stay, or should we go? This is the question asked by the women of an isolated religious community in the awards-contending drama Women Talking, written and directed by Sarah Polley.  Related Story ‘Women Talking’ Star Claire Foy: “Films Like This Need To Become Part Of Cinema, Not Some Sort Of Outreach” Related Story Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85 Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story The film from...
Deadline

‘Winning Time’ Star Jason Clarke Joins Kiefer Sutherland In ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Clarke (Winning Time, Oppenheimer) will star opposite Kiefer Sutherland in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial from Paramount Global and Showtime. He will portray the character of Lieutenant Barney Greenwald, a defense attorney who begrudgingly represents Stephen Maryk (Jake Lacy). Greenwald believes Maryk to be guilty of the charge he’s now arguing against. Though Greenwald’s brutal honesty and lack of enthusiasm leave his client frustrated, he performs to the best of his ability and sees through the nonsense to uncover what he believes to be the truth about the mutiny aboard the Caine. Led by director William Friedkin, The Caine Mutiny...
Deadline

‘Boss’ Workplace Comedy From Claudia Lonow In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow is returning to ABC with a new comedy project, also inspired by her life. ABC is developing Boss, a single-camera workplace comedy from Lonow and ABC Signature, Deadline has learned. Written and executive produced by Lonow and inspired by Lonow’s real-life experiences, Boss is a multi-generational, adult, ensemble, office comedy about two women, frenemies and competitors with little in common, who wind up hiring each other’s equally opposite daughters as their assistants. ABC Signature is the studio. Lonow has created four shows that have gone to series: Accidentally...
Deadline

Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network. In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.” Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend

Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
Deadline

Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80

Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Deadline

Shannon Sharpe Misses Fox Sports Show ‘Undisputed’ Amid Skip Bayless Backlash Over Tweet Following Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe was missing from his FS1 show Undisputed he cohosts with Skip Bayless. Sharpe was not on the show following a controversial tweet Bayless posted following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency Monday night. Related Story 'Monday Night Football’ Game Won't Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update Related Story Fox Sports Podcast Network Launches With Initial Slate Featuring Skip Bayless, Nick Wright And Lyman Bostock Doc Series Related Story 'Undisputed' Pundit Skip Bayless Doubles Down On Dak Prescott Mental Health Remarks, Says Criticism Was "Misconstrued" – Update After Hamlin collapsed on the field during...
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s talking about her exit. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'” she said in a statement. A representative for the star said that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Tom Hanks On Nepotism Controversy: “It’s A Family Business”

Tom Hanks believes Mae West got it wrong. Goodness has something to do with it. Hanks has waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood with a few thoughts. In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, Hanks – whose son Truman stars with him in the new film A Man Called Otto – insisted that Hollywood is no different from a plumbing supply business. “Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran...
Deadline

‘Till’: Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When Chinonye Chukwu was approached to direct Till, she saw it as an opportunity to shift the narrative, and give viewers a varied point of view. One that centered on the characters, and the aftermath. “I saw an opportunity to subvert expectations and approach the narrative through another lens – from the maternal point of view of Mamie Till-Mobley,” Chukwu said. Directed by Chukwu with a screenplay by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chukwu, Till tells the true story of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Charges Tossed As Second Criminal Trial Looms

Throughout Danny Masterson’s rape trial last year, defense lawyers sought repeatedly to have almost all mention of the Church of Scientology and “the prosecution’s insinuations of drugging” drinks scratched out of the courtroom proceedings. With a second criminal trial poised to start later this year against the That ‘70s Show star after getting a hung jury on November 30, a newly filed motion to dismiss all counts makes it very clear the defense now views neither Masterson’s controversial faith nor his beverage selection as points of contention. As the 16-page document pinpoints, it’s the Jane Does and the law of averages...
Deadline

Peter Rawley Dies: Longtime ICM Agent, Producer & Former MGM Production Exec Was 85

Peter Rawley, a longtime ICM talent agent who repped Richard Dreyfuss, Richard Gere and Faye Dunaway and also was head of European production for MGM and a successful indie producer, died January 3. He was 85. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 33 years, filmmaker Betty Kaplan, who did not give a cause of death. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Till': Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story Related Story 2022 Domestic Box Office Postmortem: Disney Leads In A Year Of Continued Repair From Pandemic Working in...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out On TikTok Video

Noah Schnapp, who plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things, has come out in real life as gay. Posting to TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Schnapp wrote that friends and family were supportive. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’” He added in a lip synch, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” Schnapp added in the caption to his video, Schnapp, “I guess I’m...
Deadline

Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince. Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare. It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes. Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits. More from DeadlinePrince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir 'Spare'New Year's Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CablePrince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In '60 Minutes' Interview - UpdateBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Deadline

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months. “My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press) Shah would also serve an additional 5 years of supervised release. She would have to surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. During the sentencing, Shah mentioned that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts New Video Of “Amazing Spa Day”: First Shower & Shampoo Since Accident

Jeremy Renner has posted a new video on social media showing the bruised, battered and swollen actor getting a shampoo and enjoying an “amazing spa day” in his hospital room with his sister and mother. See the video below. Today’s tweet marks Renner’s first video message since the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday. The hospital room video is captioned, “A not no great ICU DAY turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” In the video, Renner can be heard commenting that the spa day brought his first shower in a week. “Gross,” he adds. More from DeadlineJeremy Renner Receives Messages Of Support From Marvel Costars & Other Celebrities After Sharing Health UpdateJeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff's Press Conference Detailing "Tragic Accident" With Sno-CatJeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive CareBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Deadline

House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update

UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy