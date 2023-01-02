ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts couple creates unique party bus, offers New England excursions

Married couple Matthew and Ellen Collard didn't always see eye to eye when it came to buying an old school bus. “Basically for the past couple of years, he has been very interested in pushing me to get one of these buses," said Ellen. "I was like, 'I'm just not sure about this' then, he came to me and said, 'Well what if I bring you a business plan?' I said, 'Bring me your business plan and we will go from there.'"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

DEM to stock 10 ponds, lakes for winter fishing

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced it will stock ten lakes and ponds across the state. DEM said it will place rainbow trout, Sebago Atlantic salmon, and lake trout starting Monday. This is the first year lake trout is included in the stock. The stocking...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts police reform panel suspends 15 officers

(AP) — A Massachusetts panel created in 2020 partially in response to nationwide calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has suspended 15 police officers who face allegations of misconduct. The officers whose suspensions were announced Tuesday include one accused of repeatedly using a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions

In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Healey creates first climate chief in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order that created the cabinet-level position in charge of creating statewide climate policies. “The climate crisis is Massachusetts’ greatest challenge, but there is enormous opportunity in our response,” said Governor Healey in a statement. “I’m filing this Executive Order today, on the first full day of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, because we have no time to delay. It’s essential that we begin coordinating our climate policy across all state agencies and all communities in Massachusetts so that we can make the progress we so urgently need and drive our clean energy economy.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders pay respect to former Gov. Almond at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of Rhode Islanders were in and out of the State House Thursday, paying respects to former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond, who passed away at 86 this week. Almond's official state portrait was placed in the building's rotunda, flanked by the United States flag...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

State House to hold tribute to Gov. Lincoln Almond

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islanders are invited to a tribute in honor of former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond at the State House. Almond passed away at 86 this week. "Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” Gov....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

New comprehensive weight loss center fills void in Rhode Island

The Weight and Wellness Institute run by South County Psychiatry is filling a void in Rhode Island. "It's a natural fit," said Dr. Anthony Gallo, the CEO and owner of South County Psychiatry. He says that weight and mental health often go hand in hand. "I was already having these...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Biden touts infrastructure funding during Kentucky visit

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his landmark infrastructure legislation. The Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to receive $1.6 billion in grants to build a companion bridge and make other improvements. It's considered one of the largest single infrastructure grants in U.S. history.
KENTUCKY STATE
Turnto10.com

McKee to give State of the State address

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will give his State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a letter to the House and Senate, the governor’s Chief of Staff, Tony Afonso, said McKee will present his address at 7 p.m. in the House Chamber. McKee will speak on...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy