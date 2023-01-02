Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts couple creates unique party bus, offers New England excursions
Married couple Matthew and Ellen Collard didn't always see eye to eye when it came to buying an old school bus. “Basically for the past couple of years, he has been very interested in pushing me to get one of these buses," said Ellen. "I was like, 'I'm just not sure about this' then, he came to me and said, 'Well what if I bring you a business plan?' I said, 'Bring me your business plan and we will go from there.'"
Turnto10.com
DEM to stock 10 ponds, lakes for winter fishing
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced it will stock ten lakes and ponds across the state. DEM said it will place rainbow trout, Sebago Atlantic salmon, and lake trout starting Monday. This is the first year lake trout is included in the stock. The stocking...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts police reform panel suspends 15 officers
(AP) — A Massachusetts panel created in 2020 partially in response to nationwide calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has suspended 15 police officers who face allegations of misconduct. The officers whose suspensions were announced Tuesday include one accused of repeatedly using a...
Turnto10.com
Baker participates in ceremonial symbol exchange, lone walk as he leaves office
BOSTON (WJAR) — On his last day in office Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker participated in various ceremonies that are steeped in tradition and aid in the transfer of power. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito followed tradition and participated in a symbol exchange with Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll.
Turnto10.com
Convicted killer arrested for 2nd time after his release from death row
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man who was once on death row after he was convicted of murder in the 1980s is back in jail. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee on Monday. He’s being held without bond on charges of tampering with...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island truck toll appeal could cost taxpayers millions
In a matter of months, Rhode Island’s appeal to a federal judge’s truck toll ruling will land back in a courtroom, likely costing taxpayers millions of additional dollars. The multi-year legal battle between the state of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Trucking Association into the state’s tolling program ended in September, when U.S. District Judge William Smith sided with the trucking industry by declaring the law unconstitutional.
Turnto10.com
Healey creates first climate chief in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order that created the cabinet-level position in charge of creating statewide climate policies. “The climate crisis is Massachusetts’ greatest challenge, but there is enormous opportunity in our response,” said Governor Healey in a statement. “I’m filing this Executive Order today, on the first full day of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, because we have no time to delay. It’s essential that we begin coordinating our climate policy across all state agencies and all communities in Massachusetts so that we can make the progress we so urgently need and drive our clean energy economy.”
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island football coach says coaches are trained for medical emergencies
(WJAR) — The Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field from cardiac arrest brings to light the importance of having trained individuals nearby in the case of a medical event. In Rhode Island, high school football coaches are trained to respond to all injuries in the event athletic...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders pay respect to former Gov. Almond at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of Rhode Islanders were in and out of the State House Thursday, paying respects to former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond, who passed away at 86 this week. Almond's official state portrait was placed in the building's rotunda, flanked by the United States flag...
Turnto10.com
State House to hold tribute to Gov. Lincoln Almond
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islanders are invited to a tribute in honor of former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond at the State House. Almond passed away at 86 this week. "Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” Gov....
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: $610M budget surplus could mean breaks for Rhode Island taxpayers
Rhode Island lawmakers are starting the new legislative session with a projected $610 million budget surplus, leaving the General Assembly with some big spending decisions. That massive amount of cash is the result of high tax revenue, federal pandemic relief, and low state spending spurred by staffing shortages. “The economic...
Turnto10.com
New comprehensive weight loss center fills void in Rhode Island
The Weight and Wellness Institute run by South County Psychiatry is filling a void in Rhode Island. "It's a natural fit," said Dr. Anthony Gallo, the CEO and owner of South County Psychiatry. He says that weight and mental health often go hand in hand. "I was already having these...
Turnto10.com
Biden touts infrastructure funding during Kentucky visit
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his landmark infrastructure legislation. The Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to receive $1.6 billion in grants to build a companion bridge and make other improvements. It's considered one of the largest single infrastructure grants in U.S. history.
Turnto10.com
McKee to give State of the State address
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will give his State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a letter to the House and Senate, the governor’s Chief of Staff, Tony Afonso, said McKee will present his address at 7 p.m. in the House Chamber. McKee will speak on...
