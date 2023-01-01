ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Sets Midseason Return — Find Out When It'll Be Back

By Nick Caruso
 4 days ago
Sunday’s winter finale of Yellowstone may be the last we’ll see of this set of Duttons for a while, but Paramount Network has already announced the show’s return date alongside a brand new teaser. Season 5 will continue in Summer 2023, the network announced Sunday following the conclusion of Episode 8. ( Read our winter finale recap here .)

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

The show stars an ensemble cast that includes Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were upped to series regulars for Season 5.

In the meantime, the show’s latest prequel series, 1923 , will continue dropping new episodes on Paramount+ Sundays until its Season 1 finale hits on Feb. 5. ( Read our latest recap here .) That series stars acting vets Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, alongside Robert Patrick (The X-Files), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer. It’s set around 35 years before the birth of Yellowstone’ s John Dutton III, and focuses on how World War I and Prohibition affected the previous generation of Duttons.

Thoughts on Yellowstone ‘s fifth season? Drop them in a comment below.

TVLine

TVLine

