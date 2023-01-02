ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Wind and rain can't stop dozens from welcoming the new year with Polar Bear Plunge in La Jolla

By Dana Littlefield
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpDJd_0k0bVbZd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wC8T_0k0bVbZd00
Swimmers wade into the cold waves to take the New Year's Polar Bear Plunge at La Jolla Shores on Jan. 1. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

New Year's Day morning brought gray skies and choppy waves to La Jolla Shores, along with a few dozen people who braved the wind and rain to take the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Some shivered in the cold as they shed layers of clothing, then trotted into the ocean. The water was 57 degrees Jan. 1 and the surf reached 4 to 5 feet, according to San Diego lifeguards.

"This is not what it was like yesterday," Sue Parnes said as she looked out at the waves. She said she had gone for a swim a day earlier when the water was much calmer.

"It was flat, like a lake," Parnes said.

New Year's Day was different. "The sea is angry," she said with a chuckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jt1QU_0k0bVbZd00
Julie Cairelli and Gretchen Pound return from the ocean wrapped in kelp after going for a dip New Year's Day in La Jolla. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Which raises the question: Why would anyone do this?

"It's a tradition," Parnes said. "It's invigorating. It feels like a fresh way to start the year."

Her husband, Bill Hartwell, said he's been dipping into the ocean on Jan. 1 for about 20 years. This time he had his swim clothes at the ready but hadn't yet decided whether to take the plunge.

"If I go in, it'll be just to get my hair wet," he said.

Parnes and Hartwell, both avid ocean swimmers, are members of the La Jolla Cove Swim Club , which often presents the annual New Year's Polar Bear Plunge. This year though, the group canceled the official event because of the weather. But people showed up anyway. Some were members of the swim club and others were from organizations such as the Triathlon Club of San Diego and One With the Ocean.

"It's peer pressure," said Cassie Berta, who was toweling off after a dip in the waves. "When you join a community like this, you want to do these crazy things together."

Some swimmers noted that even though they were at the beach for a lighthearted good time, safety was key.

"You can just tell by the way the waves are [that] the undertow is super strong," said Gabe Wu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xeF0_0k0bVbZd00
Mike Strickland holds his daughter Emily while walking in the ocean during the New Year's Polar Bear Plunge at La Jolla Shores. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ruth Shelton said many of the people who gathered were accustomed to swimming together and looking out for one another in the ocean.

"We spend all year putting each other's lives into our hands," Shelton said. "Ocean swimming has risks. ... We're swimming together, trusting each other to have our backs."

This year's gathering was small compared with Jan. 1, 2022, when more than 200 people showed up in La Jolla to take the plunge.

Some swimmers, like Patty and Bob Magaudda, dressed for the occasion this year in fuzzy polar bear-themed hats with long flaps at the sides that hung like paws. Others, including children and adults, donned onesie outfits adorned with giraffe prints or unicorn horns.

"It's like a palate-cleansing for the year," said Karen McCord, who was among a group of San Diegans who said they had been swimming together — including taking the Polar Bear Plunge — for more than a decade.

Standing nearby, Nancy Nowak described the morning's experience as chilly, refreshing, invigorating — "all the good adjectives."

"Embrace the Popsicle toes," she said.

Many who emerged from the water headed straight for their vehicles as soon as they dried off. But some huddled together on the grass at Kellogg Park for warm beverages, hot chili and lively conversation by the beach.

As they did so, the question of why they would subject themselves to the cold, wet elements on a dreary New Year's Day seemed to become less and less important.

The answer, perhaps, was in another question:

Why not? ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego

At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego

Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy