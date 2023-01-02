ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Set to Return in Summer 2023 — Watch Teaser

By Samantha Bergeson
 5 days ago

The Dutton drama continues this summer when “ Yellowstone ” Season 5 returns.

The latest teaser for the second part of the latest season shows John Dutton ( Kevin Costner ) whipping his ranchers into shape as tensions mount with son Jamie (Wes Bentley), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes). Created by mega-showrunner and Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan in 2018, “Yellowstone” has since spawned two prequels — “1883” and “1923” — and has shattered records at Paramount Network and Paramount+.

The official logline reads: “Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham also round out the Season 5 cast, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

“Yellowstone” is co-created with Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

IndieWire TV critic Kristen Lopez wrote in the review of the first part of Season 5 that John’s role as governor has actually limited Costner’s screentime. ” ‘Yellowstone’ has always appeared to pass John Dutton off as an antihero, but here he, or Costner, just seems tired and stubborn,” Lopez wrote. “He wants to be governor purely to serve his purposes, and it will be intriguing if Sheridan uses that to examine what’s happening in the U.S. government now.”

Lopez continued, “Though the actor [Costner] hasn’t implied a desire to leave the series, there feels like a distinct shift in these first two episodes towards moving John away from everything, as well as a line where John says he’s reminded about ‘the time I don’t have.'”

Check out the new Season 5 teaser below.

“Yellowstone” Season 5 returns in Summer 2023.

IndieWire

7 Burning Questions After the ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale

“Yellowstone” Season 5 has been slow, to say the least. So slow, in fact, that this season is actually being cut into two halves with the latter debuting this summer. The midseason finale tried to inject some necessary action into a rather lackluster season, mainly with Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) duking it out, but overall it was more a spinoff for the upcoming Taylor Sheridan spinoff “6666,” starring long-time cast member Jefferson White as cowboy Jimmy, than it was wrapping up any significant threads. That being said, we were left with a few burning questions about what the...
IndieWire

The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Frasier’

Hey baby, do you hear the blues a-calling? We do! It’s been 30 years, but we still can’t get enough of “Frasier.” Luckily for us, there’s more “Frasier” on the horizon! Not many could have predicted that a “Cheers” spinoff about a lovably pompous psychiatrist unable to take his own advice would have been such a success, but it works, and more than that, it’s magic. Part of the sitcom’s charm is that Frasier, as played by Kelsey Grammer, is routinely fallible. He’s pretentious, nitpicky, and status-obsessed, so we love to see him fall on his face. The character was made...
IndieWire

‘1899’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

The steamship Kerberos has already sunk. Netflix has canceled “1899,” the sci-fi period drama from the creators of “Dark,” after just one season, it was announced Monday. Baran bo Odar, who co-created the series along with his partner Jantje Friese, announced the news via a post on his Instagram account. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” the statement from Odar and Friese reads. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you...
IndieWire

Wes Bentley Says ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s ‘Sadness Permeates My Life’

Wes Bentley is reflecting on the plight of Jamie Dutton. The “Yellowstone” actor plays Jamie, the son of rancher-turned-governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), in the hit Paramount Network series. Yet Bentley’s emotional journey through depression has anchored the character, forcing Bentley to create new boundaries between his roles and home life. “He’s incredibly sad,” Bentley told The New York Times of his character Jamie. “I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or trying to just ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying...
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ Like a Tarantino Film, According to Netflix

Quentin Tarantino has saved cinema, and now he’s saving Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope” — at least in order for it to make sense. The non-linear series starring Giancarlo Esposito has fascinated audiences since its New Year’s premiere, with its eight episodes charting the story of a $70-billion bond heist during Hurricane Sandy. With the robbery 24 years in the making, the series bounces back and forth between timelines, showing the thieves in various intervals including six months post-heist. Created by Eric Garcia (screenwriter of 2010’s “Repo Men”), the series is also executive produced by Ridley Scott. Yet Netflix is looking to another auteur to...
IndieWire

Miguel Sapochnik Left ‘House of the Dragon’ After HBO Refused to Let His Wife Serve as Producer — Report

No show on television has more family drama than “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s soap opera about the “Game of Thrones” Targaryen clan fighting for control of Westeros. And that drama apparently isn’t just onscreen, according to new reports about the showrunners of the hit series. Shortly after the first season premiered in August, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced he was leaving the series, though he would continue to executive produce the series. At the time, HBO and Sapochnik framed his exit as an amicable one, with Sapochnik saying “it was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that...
IndieWire

‘Koala Man’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman Stars in Suburban Vigilante Series from ‘Rick & Morty’ Creators

Hugh Jackman is returning Down Under to battle buff kangaroos alongside Koala Man. And yes, that is the premise of a new animated Hulu series from the team behind “Rick & Morty.” Academy Award winner Jackman stars opposite series creator and animator Michael Cusack, who plays the titular hero, in “Koala Man” about a local vigilante who solves crimes in the fictional Australian suburb of Dapto. The official synopsis reads: “Koala Man” follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though...
IndieWire

Mayim Bialik: Leslie Jordan Will ‘Live Forever’ Thanks to Upcoming ‘Call Me Kate’ Tribute Episode

When beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in October after a tragic medical emergency and car crash, it led to a two-week pause in production on his Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” starring Mayim Bialik as the owner of a cat café. Five episodes have since aired, and the show will finally say goodbye to his character, Phil, in the January 5 episode “Call Me Philliam.” Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the episode, Bialik, who also serves as an executive producer, revealed that the episode would not kill Jordan’s character off. “The cast felt very strongly and completely unanimously that...
IndieWire

SAG Awards TV Predictions: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Bear,’ and More Look for Emmy Momentum

Only a few days into January, and it’s already time to start thinking about the Emmys. While the Screen Actors Guild Awards may earn more immediate attention for how film nominees and winners affect the Oscar race, it’s also a key bellwether for fall and winter TV shows looking to start a lengthy awards run toward the Emmys. By the time voting rolls around in June 2023, series released over the latter half of 2022 will have to compete with voters’ fading memories and a slew of gold-digging new programs. The extra shine earned with a SAG nomination — one...
IndieWire

Harvey Guillén Transcends Sidekick Status on ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

It should be one of the most famous TV casting stories out there. Two days before production began on “What We Do in the Shadows,” Harvey Guillen, now known for playing the vampires’ human servant Guillermo, wasn’t in pre-production — in fact, he hadn’t even been cast. “It was Martin Luther King weekend, on a Sunday, and I knew they started production that Tuesday,” Guillén told IndieWire over Zoom. “I booked it on a Sunday afternoon, through Taika [Waititi] and Jemaine [Clement]. I had to call my agents and tell them that I booked it — they didn’t even call them,...
IndieWire

‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Is a Cowboy John Wick in Bare-Bones Revenge Western

Nicolas Cage scholars might quibble with the promotional claim that Brett Donowho’s “The Old Way” is the actor’s “first traditional Western” — a choice of words that’s careful not to step on the spurs of neo-genre fare like “Butcher’s Crossing” and “Prisoners of the Ghostland” — but The first part of the problem is that Donowho’s competent but uncompelling oater doesn’t have enough fresh meat on its bones to fill out its Western cosplay. While Morgan Smith’s jaunty score does its best to summon memories of “My Darling Clementine,” and Carl W. Lucas’ threadbare script channels the same one-way modernity that...
IndieWire

Sadie Sink Says Emotional ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Will Be ‘Awful to Film’: ‘It’s Scary and Sad’

Sadie Sink knows it will be a bittersweet goodbye to “Stranger Things.” The hit Netflix series, which is set to conclude with the upcoming Season 5, has been a part of Sink’s life for six years and marked her breakout role, along with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joseph Quinn, and more. “We know that it’s happening and that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional I’m sure,” Sink said during the “Today” show, predicting what that day will be like on set. “It’s going to be awful. It’s going...
IndieWire

‘Last of Us’ Won’t Have ‘Game of Thrones’ Problem, Creators Say: ‘No Plans for Stories Beyond the Games’

“The Last of Us” just might be the first time an adaptation at HBO will not surpass its source material. The series, according to co-creator Neil Druckmann, won’t adapt stories beyond the scope of the video game franchise. That’s in part because a long-rumored “Part III” of the PlayStation franchise has not been confirmed by Naughty Dog. (Druckmann also serves as co-president of the game developer.) “We have no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games,” Druckmann told The Hollywood Reporter of the HBO series he co-created with “Chernobyl” showrunner Craig Mazin, citing a fellow network hit. “We won’t run...
IndieWire

Jeremy Renner Shares Update from Hospital Bed: ‘Love to You All’

Jeremy Renner has posted a brief note and photo to his Instagram in his first update since his snow plow accident over the weekend, sending “love to you all” for the well wishes from fans and peers alike. “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type,” the actor said in his brief post following his accident. He also shared a photo in which you can see him from his hospital bed, badly scratched on one side of his face and with a breathing tube in his nostrils. Renner also received additional well wishes on his post...
IndieWire

How to Give a Great Mockumentary Performance

Usually when the subject of a documentary sits for an hours-long interview, they’re pulling their responses from memories and past experiences. It’s a culmination, rather than a beginning. For Misha Brooks, playing the part of enigmatic veteran gamer Creamcheese in the Paramount+ mockumentary series “Players,” that experience was flipped. The team behind “American Vandal” envisioned “Players” as a follow-up that could approach the worlds of Epsorts and sports documentaries the same way their first show tackled the particulars of true crime. So Creamcheese becomes a quintessential lead figure in a shuffled-timeline, retrospective, “The Last Dance”-style look at a quest for a...
IndieWire

James Marsden: HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Decision Should Have Been ‘About More than Financial Success’

James Marsden is finally addressing Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO pulling the plug on “Westworld.” “I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended ‘Westworld’ wasn’t a disappointment,” Marsden told Rolling Stone. “I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish.” The Emmy-winning sci-fi series met an untimely end after the company announced that “Westworld” was canceled in November 2022. Marsden starred alongside Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ariana...
IndieWire

Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Is a Beautiful Redundancy

When Nicolas Winding Refn first made the leap from theatrical films to streaming series, he followed in the outsized footsteps of his indulgent predecessors: He went long. “Too Old To Die Young,” his 2019 Prime Video original, isn’t just 13 hours long; it’s three hours longer than the 10-hour season he was supposed to shoot. Like David Lynch returning to “Twin Peaks,” Refn was initially hooked by the prospect of telling a story that unfolded over whatever amount of time he deemed sufficient, but (also like Lynch) the Danish provocateur was further fascinated by the ways streaming reshaped the form....
IndieWire

‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Is Another Hypnotic Elena Ferrante Adaptation

In “The Lying Life of Adults,” the lies are elusive things. For those unfamiliar with the Elena Ferrante novel the new Netflix series is adapted from, hearing a premise about a teenage girl looking for answers about her estranged aunt might conjure ideas of generations-long cover-ups and long-held secrets. What makes this TV version of the story — directed by Edoardo De Angelis and boasting Ferrante among its team of screenwriters — so entrancing is that it downplays the sordid. When Giovanna (Giordana Marengo) begins her search for physical evidence of her aunt Vittoria (Valeria Golino) and the origins of a...
IndieWire

Why Ayo Edebiri Didn’t Watch Certain Episodes of ‘The Bear’

Even Ayo Adebiri can’t bring herself to watch certain episodes of FX’s surprise smash “The Bear.” We get that, and so does Stephen Colbert. “The Bear” seemingly came out of nowhere, though IndieWire was a very early adopter. Technically, we may be bigger supporters than Adebiri herself. “I didn’t watch all the episodes, I think some were kind of hard to watch, if that makes sense,” Adebiri told Colbert on the January 4 “Late Show.” “There’s massive tension,” Colbert, a fan who had to stop at Episode 7 for a break, offered. The CBS late-night host said he and his wife have yet...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Unveils His Next Whodunnit Mystery with ‘Poker Face’ Trailer — Watch

Fresh off playing “Among Us” with Daniel Craig and Angela Lansbury in “Glass Onion,” Natasha Lyonne is reuniting with Rian Johnson and taking center stage in her own series of murder mysteries. The “Russian Doll” star leads the cast of “Poker Face,” a new Peacock series from Rian Johnson, and the streamer released the official trailer for the series on Thursday. The mystery-of-the-week series sees Lyonne play Charlie Cale, a private detective in the mold of James Garner in “The Rockford Files” who is something of a human lie detector — she can instantly know when someone isn’t telling the truth,...
IndieWire

