‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Set to Return in Summer 2023 — Watch Teaser

The Dutton drama continues this summer when “ Yellowstone ” Season 5 returns.

The latest teaser for the second part of the latest season shows John Dutton ( Kevin Costner ) whipping his ranchers into shape as tensions mount with son Jamie (Wes Bentley), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes). Created by mega-showrunner and Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan in 2018, “Yellowstone” has since spawned two prequels — “1883” and “1923” — and has shattered records at Paramount Network and Paramount+.

The official logline reads: “Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham also round out the Season 5 cast, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

“Yellowstone” is co-created with Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

IndieWire TV critic Kristen Lopez wrote in the review of the first part of Season 5 that John’s role as governor has actually limited Costner’s screentime. ” ‘Yellowstone’ has always appeared to pass John Dutton off as an antihero, but here he, or Costner, just seems tired and stubborn,” Lopez wrote. “He wants to be governor purely to serve his purposes, and it will be intriguing if Sheridan uses that to examine what’s happening in the U.S. government now.”

Lopez continued, “Though the actor [Costner] hasn’t implied a desire to leave the series, there feels like a distinct shift in these first two episodes towards moving John away from everything, as well as a line where John says he’s reminded about ‘the time I don’t have.'”

Check out the new Season 5 teaser below.

“Yellowstone” Season 5 returns in Summer 2023.