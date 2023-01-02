ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

One person dead in Danville fire

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7iKM_0k0bV14q00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night.

Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire.

Champaign Fire Department responded to 268 incidents during holiday season

The fire department said the fire extended into the roof area and inside the building. While conducting their search inside the building, crews found a victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early property damage estimates $30,000.00 for the structure and $10,000.00 for the contents inside the building.

Crews removed a dog from the fire. It was then given to Vermilion County Animal Control. A second dog remains unaccounted for. Crews remained on scene until 10:42 pm.

The Danville Fire Department is investigating the fire alongside the State Fire Marshal and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

Two-story Urbana home catches fire on New Year’s Eve, no one hurt

The name of the victim is not being released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive

Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, thanked all first responders and citizens who assisted in the successful search. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello and Piatt County are […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Watseka Park District offering life-saving training

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — One town wants to make sure people are prepared for the unexpected. The Watseka Park District is partnering with a security company to host active shooter training. Those in charge hope everyone in Iroquois County comes because small towns may have to wait longer for first responders to show up when […]
WATSEKA, IL
WCIA

Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Man, 35, Dies from Stabbing; Danville Man, 41, Arrested as Suspect

UPDATED STORY, VICTIM IDENTIFIED: https://vermilioncountyfirst.com/2023/01/05/update-suspect-in-stabbing-death-awaiting-arraignment-victim-identified/. THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 01/03/23 around 9:21 pm Danville Police responded to the area of the 300 block of Harmon St in reference to a subject laying in the roadway. Upon arrival officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Burst pipes damage Urbana Middle School gym

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana Middle School is facing “major” damage to their main gym after frozen pipes burst over winter break. In an email to a parent, Principal Derrick Cooper said maintenance crews have been working hard to save the gym floor. But, it has created issues for P.E. classes. Cooper said the locker […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies 72-year-old man in deadly Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Danville on Friday. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville was found inside the structure at the time of the fire at the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. The fire extended into […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Champaign police: ‘good, hard police work and technology’ helped to reduce violence in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A combination of “good, hard police work and technology” is what Champaign Police Deputy Chief Geoffrey Coon believes helped the department achieve victory over violence last year. Numbers show shootings dropped by half since 2021. The department is now looking back on a successful year of what they call “proactive policing.” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Savoy officials hiring new full-time fire chief

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is getting closer to hiring a full-time fire chief. It’s something that’s been in the works for about a year. John Brown, the Village President, said they’ve always had volunteers, but never someone on a full-time salary. He said their current chief and the Illinois Fire Chief’s […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy