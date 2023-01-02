ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno removing downed trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
RENO, NV
matadornetwork.com

Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway

Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Protest Over Lithium Mine In Northern Nevada

Stormy weather will continue. After a break on Friday, a couple systems bring more snow and rain showers over the weekend. A stronger, atmospheric river-driven storm will then push into the region early next week. Be prepared for on-going, difficult travel and possible flooding next week. Stay tuned and stay safe! -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

CANstruction event benefiting Food Bank of Northern Nevada calling for entries

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the 20th year, the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN) has announced their call for entries for the 2023 CANstruction event. The event involves student and corporate teams creating large structures out of non-perishable food items that are judged, enjoyed and then donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
rmef.org

Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project

USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Majestic Panoramic Lake View Tudor Castle at A Dead End Street in Zephyr Cove, Nevada is Seeking $5 Million

225 S Martin Drive Home in Zephyr Cove, Nevada for Sale. 225 S Martin Drive, Zephyr Cove, Nevada is a magnificent residence on nearly a half acre with a view expanding from Heavenly Ski Resort Valley North to Tahoe’s North Shore offering incredible unobstructed southwest exposure. This Home in Zephyr Cove offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 225 S Martin Drive, please contact Craig E Zager (Phone: 775-901-4663) at Coldwell Banker Select RE ZC for full support and perfect service.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
mynews4.com

City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

NV Energy preparing for next winter storm

As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
NEVADA STATE
cbs19news

Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
mynews4.com

Bomb cyclone brings heavy snow to Sierra mountain passes

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — All westbound traffic on I-80 in the Sierra is being held due to multiple spinouts. Chains or snow tires are required on the following mountain passes:. I-80: From Boca to Kingvale in both directions. SR-89: From Woodfords to Markleeville. From Pickett's Junction to Luther Pass.
CALIFORNIA STATE

