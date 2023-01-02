ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Guy
4d ago

This guy should have still been in prison. He was projected to be released in 2028, after dealing cocaine and 6 assault charges, at least 4 of which were against cops. He was released on "discretionary parole". There seems to have been no parole hearing, though. Keep the violent ones locked up!!!

kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers led to 62 arrests in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Crime Stoppers is taking January to review how 2022 went. Last year, 62 arrests were made, thanks to tips received from anonymous calls and the Crime Stoppers website. Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with the Lincoln Police Department, said Lincoln Crime Stoppers posted...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NC woman accused of providing handgun to juvenile

NEBRASKA CITY – The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally wounded from a gunshot at his Fourth Corso residence on Aug. 12 is charged in Otoe County Court with unlawful transfer of firearm to a juvenile. Court records say police investigated the accidental shooting and seized a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near North 30th & Vine Street

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) On Sunday January 1st at 5:16 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two men near North 30 and Vine Street. At 3:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, officers responded to a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jordans, money stolen from man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a robbery where more than $2,000 was taken from a male victim. LPD said they were called to the 1000 block of C Street for a robbery report. The 26-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed at...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Suspected In New Year’s Shooting Faces Four Felony Charges

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–A 36-year-old Lincoln man accused of shooting two men at a New Year’s party early Sunday morning near 30th and Vine has been charged with four felonies for his role in the incident. Court filings show that Frederick Gooch has been charged with first-degree assault,...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting

A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
FREMONT, NE

