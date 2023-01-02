Read full article on original website
Pet of the week: Mocha
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.
Democrat & Chronicle is moving its printing operations to New Jersey
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Democrat & Chronicle will be closing its printing plant at Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece. Its printing is relocating to New Jersey. The Gannett-owned paper made the announcement on Wednesday morning. 108 employees will be without a job come April when the plant shuts down.
First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
Rochester-area ambulances forced to wait hours to unload patients at local hospitals
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Most hospitals across our region are well over capacity. News10NBC has learned that on Wednesday evening, Rochester General and Unity Hospitals both went on diversion for several hours, meaning they suggested ambulances bring patients elsewhere because they were so backed up. The diversion, of course, then...
HEADLINE: “I watched somebody’s children ducking bullets.” Video shows shooting at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Security camera video at Franklin Upper and Lower Schools captured the attempted shooting of a 16-year-old as he ran to the school. The video shows there were other students who had to cower outside the front door to avoid the bullets. The video is from a...
RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
RPD: Woman turns herself in for deadly hit-and-run on Culver Road last June
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A webster woman is facing charges related to a deadly hit-and-run in Rochester last June. Rochester Police say Gina Inguagiato turned herself in on Thursday. RPD says the 42-year-old was driving the car that struck and killed 67-year-old Samuel Thompson at Culver Road and Bay Street.
Local deputy/coach recalls tragedy that led him to get CPR training that saved a life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One thing we’ve heard time and time again since Monday night is that the CPR Bills Safety Damar Hamlin received on the field in the moments after his collapse, is the reason he is still alive. In 2001, a local athlete tragically didn’t survive a...
Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana’s...
Rochester school board reaches agreement with teacher’s association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education has come to an agreement with the Rochester Teachers Association for the first time in years. The union president says more than 80% of the rank and file ratified the deal on Tuesday. The new contract includes a 3.8% increase each year of the three year contract, retroactive to last July.
Rochester superintendent wants police to provide security outside high schools after shooter nearly guns down student
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a 16-year-old student was tracked down and nearly struck by a gunman on the steps of his school, the city school superintendent plans to ask Rochester Police to man high schools during arrival and dismissal times. The shooting happened Thursday morning as students arrived at...
Man pleads guilty to killing Rochester teen after he got off school bus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of killing an Edison Tech student last year admitted his guilt Friday. Salahuddin Floyd, Jr., also known as “O.G. Poohbear,” admitted shooting and killing 17-year-old Bryson Simpson after he got off the school bus on Otis Street on March 11, 2022.
Former Charlotte nursing home employee sentenced to 25 year in prison
NEW YORK – On Friday, the New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home, now called Waterview Heights, in Rochester. Pradhan formerly worked as a housekeeper there.
Suspect chased student and fired shots outside Frankin High school, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday was an extraordinary day of highs and lows. The highs of Damar Hamlin and his improving medical condition. The low was the 16-year-old who was chased and shot at as he ran to Franklin High School on Norton Street. The 16-year-old wasn’t hit. Neither were...
Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns
CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
Family of Geneseo football player who collapsed during game speaks out after Damar Hamlin’s injury
GENESEO, N.Y. — The Geneseo High School football player who was seriously hurt during a game last September is still recovering. New10NBC spoke with his mother to get her thoughts on Bills player Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during a game. “If I could, with all my heart,...
