Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Pet of the week: Mocha

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Democrat & Chronicle is moving its printing operations to New Jersey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Democrat & Chronicle will be closing its printing plant at Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece. Its printing is relocating to New Jersey. The Gannett-owned paper made the announcement on Wednesday morning. 108 employees will be without a job come April when the plant shuts down.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana’s...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester school board reaches agreement with teacher’s association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education has come to an agreement with the Rochester Teachers Association for the first time in years. The union president says more than 80% of the rank and file ratified the deal on Tuesday. The new contract includes a 3.8% increase each year of the three year contract, retroactive to last July.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former Charlotte nursing home employee sentenced to 25 year in prison

NEW YORK – On Friday, the New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home, now called Waterview Heights, in Rochester. Pradhan formerly worked as a housekeeper there.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns

CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY

