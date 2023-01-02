ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Reveals Steph Curry is Most Popular Player on Social Media

By Joey Linn
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the NBA's biggest star on social media

Dominating 2022, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was undoubtedly the NBA's most accomplished star over the last year. Capturing another championship and his first Finals MVP award, while also reaching several milestones along the way, Curry was otherworldly in 2022.

Already one of the most popular athletes in the world, Curry's incredible run during the 2021-22 season grew his popularity even more, and that was reflected by the social media traction he generated for the NBA. In a recent report from Sports Business Journal, it was revealed that Steph Curry was the most viewed player across the NBA's social media platforms in 2022, receiving over 100M more views than the next closest player.

After Curry, the next nine players were Ja Morant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jordan Poole, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Curry's 485M views were firmly at the top, with Morant's 351M finishing in second.

Currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, Curry has been unable to help his team on the court over the last couple weeks, but he should be nearing a return. Once he gets back, he and his Warriors will look to get their title defense back on the right track. It has been an up and down season, but any team with Steph Curry has a chance to make noise, and the Warriors will look to do just that when they get their superstar back.

